Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

The Many Saints of Newark 4:10 7:05 9:55

The Addams Family 2 4:00 4:15 4:45 6:45 7:15 9:00

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 4:00 4:30 5:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:00 9:30 10:00

Dear Evan Hansen 4:05 6:55 9:50

Cry Macho 4:20 7:05 9:45

Malignant 9:50

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 4:10 6:50 9:45

Candyman 9:35

Free Guy 4:20 7:10 9:55

Jungle Cruise 7:05

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

The Addams Family 2 4:00 6:30 9:00

The Many Saints of Newark 3:40 6:45 9:45

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 4:30 5:15 7:00 7:45 9:30 10:15

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

The Addams Family 2 7:10 9:30

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 7:30 9:45

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

The Addams Family 2 7:15 9:30

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 7:30 9:45

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA

712-246-2245

The Addams Family 2 7:15 9:30

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 7:30 9:45

Dear Evan Hansen 7:00 9:55

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA

712-737-8866

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 6:30 9:25

Dear Evan Hansen 6:30 9:30

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 6:30 9:15

The Many Saints of Newark 6:35 9:25

The Addams Family 2 6:45 9:15

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 6:30 9:15

The Many Saints of Newark 6:35 9:25

The Addams Family 2 6:45 9:15

