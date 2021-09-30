yadfda
Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712-277-8300
The Many Saints of Newark 4:10 7:05 9:55
The Addams Family 2 4:00 4:15 4:45 6:45 7:15 9:00
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 4:00 4:30 5:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:00 9:30 10:00
Dear Evan Hansen 4:05 6:55 9:50
Cry Macho 4:20 7:05 9:45
Malignant 9:50
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 4:10 6:50 9:45
Candyman 9:35
Free Guy 4:20 7:10 9:55
Jungle Cruise 7:05
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
The Addams Family 2 4:00 6:30 9:00
The Many Saints of Newark 3:40 6:45 9:45
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 4:30 5:15 7:00 7:45 9:30 10:15
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
The Addams Family 2 7:10 9:30
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 7:30 9:45
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
The Addams Family 2 7:15 9:30
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 7:30 9:45
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
The Addams Family 2 7:15 9:30
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 7:30 9:45
Dear Evan Hansen 7:00 9:55
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 6:30 9:25
Dear Evan Hansen 6:30 9:30
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 6:30 9:15
The Many Saints of Newark 6:35 9:25
The Addams Family 2 6:45 9:15
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 6:30 9:15
The Many Saints of Newark 6:35 9:25
The Addams Family 2 6:45 9:15