Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712-277-8300
West Side Story 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:30 8:30 9:30
Being the Ricardos 3:50 6:45 9:40
Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers 4:15 7:00 9:45
Encanto 4:05 6:45 9:25
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City 4:45 7:20 9:45
King Richard 4:24 7:40
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:55
Clifford the Big Red Dog 4:15
Eternals 4:20 7:45
Dune 4:25 7:45
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
West Side Story 3:45 7:45
Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers 7:05 7:35
Clifford the Big Red Dog 6:45
Encanto 6:30 7:30
Eternals 7:30
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 6:45 7:30
House of Gucci 6:30
King Richard 7:00
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City 7:15
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 7:30
Clifford the Big Red Dog 6:45
Encanto 7:00
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 7:30
Clifford the Big Red Dog 6:45
Encanto 7:00
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 7:30 7:15
Clifford the Big Red Dog 4:15 7:15
Encanto 4:00 6:45
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 6:35 9:20
House of Gucci 6:35 9:15
Matrix 6:30 9:25
Encanto 6:40 9:15
Belfast 6:45 9:20
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Encanto 7:15
King Richard 7:30
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 7:45