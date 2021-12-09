 Skip to main content
Showtimes

  • 0

Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

West Side Story 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:30 8:30 9:30

Being the Ricardos 3:50 6:45 9:40

Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers 4:15 7:00 9:45

Encanto 4:05 6:45 9:25

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City 4:45 7:20 9:45

King Richard 4:24 7:40

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:55

Clifford the Big Red Dog 4:15

Eternals 4:20 7:45

Dune 4:25 7:45

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

West Side Story 3:45 7:45

Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers 7:05 7:35

Clifford the Big Red Dog 6:45

Encanto 6:30 7:30

Eternals 7:30

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 6:45 7:30

House of Gucci 6:30 

King Richard 7:00 

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City 7:15

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 7:30

Clifford the Big Red Dog 6:45

Encanto 7:00 

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 7:30

Clifford the Big Red Dog 6:45

Encanto 7:00 

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 7:30 7:15

Clifford the Big Red Dog 4:15 7:15

Encanto 4:00 6:45 

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 6:35 9:20

House of Gucci 6:35 9:15

Matrix 6:30 9:25

Encanto 6:40 9:15

Belfast 6:45 9:20

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Encanto 7:15

King Richard 7:30

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 7:45

krullcinemas.com

