LOCAL THEATERS
Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
See website for showtimes
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Fantastic Beasts 2 (PG-13) 11:00 12:00 1:00 2:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:00 9:55
Instant Family (PG-13) 11:20 1:20 2:20 4:20 5:20 7:10 8:20 9:50
Widows (R) 11:15 1:10 2:15 4:05 5:15 7:05 8:15 10:00
Beautiful Boy (R) 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:40
Overlord (R) 11:30 2:05 4:40 7:15 9:50
The Grinch (PG) 11:30 12:30 1:00 1:45 2:45 3:15 4:00 5:00 6:15 7:15 8:30 9:30
The Girl in the Spider's Web (R) 11:35 2:10 4:45 7:20 9:55
Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 1:05 4:05 7:05 10:00
A Star is Born (R) 3:00 6:00
Venom (PG-13) 6:45 9:25
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
See website for showtimes
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
Fantastic Beasts 2 (PG-13) 7:00 9:55
The Grinch (PG) 7:20 9:35
Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 7:10 10:00
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Fantastic Beasts 2 (PG-13) 7:00 9:55
The Grinch (PG) 7:20 9:35
Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 7:10 10:00
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
Fantastic Beasts 2 (PG-13) 1:00 2:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:55
Instant Family (PG-13) 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:40
Overlord (R) 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:00
The Girl in the Spider's Web (R) 1:20 4:20 7:20 9:50
The Grinch (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:35
Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 1:05 4:05 7:05 9:55
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Call theater for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Call theater for showtimes.
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Call theater for showtimes.
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
Fantastic Beasts 2 (PG-13) 7:00 9:55
Instant Family (PG-13) 7:10 9:35
The Girl in the Spider's Web (R) 7:15 9:40
The Grinch (PG) 7:05 9:20
Overlord (R) 7:20 9:45
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
Fantastic Beasts 2 (PG-13) 7:00 9:50
The Grinch (PG) 7:20 9:35
Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 7:10 9:55