LOCAL THEATERS

Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

See website for showtimes

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Fantastic Beasts 2 (PG-13) 11:00 12:00 1:00 2:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:00 9:55

Instant Family (PG-13) 11:20 1:20 2:20 4:20 5:20 7:10 8:20 9:50

Widows (R) 11:15 1:10 2:15 4:05 5:15 7:05 8:15 10:00

Beautiful Boy (R) 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:40

Overlord (R) 11:30 2:05 4:40 7:15 9:50

The Grinch (PG) 11:30 12:30 1:00 1:45 2:45 3:15 4:00 5:00 6:15 7:15 8:30 9:30

The Girl in the Spider's Web (R) 11:35 2:10 4:45 7:20 9:55

Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 1:05 4:05 7:05 10:00

A Star is Born (R) 3:00 6:00

Venom (PG-13) 6:45 9:25

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Fantastic Beasts 2 (PG-13) 7:00 9:55

The Grinch (PG) 7:20 9:35

Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 7:10 10:00

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Fantastic Beasts 2 (PG-13) 7:00 9:55

The Grinch (PG) 7:20 9:35

Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 7:10 10:00

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Fantastic Beasts 2 (PG-13) 1:00 2:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:55

Instant Family (PG-13) 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:40

Overlord (R) 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:00

The Girl in the Spider's Web (R) 1:20 4:20 7:20 9:50

The Grinch (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:35

Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 1:05 4:05 7:05 9:55

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Fantastic Beasts 2 (PG-13) 7:00 9:55

Instant Family (PG-13) 7:10 9:35

The Girl in the Spider's Web (R) 7:15 9:40

The Grinch (PG) 7:05 9:20

Overlord (R) 7:20 9:45

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Fantastic Beasts 2 (PG-13) 7:00 9:50

The Grinch (PG) 7:20 9:35

Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 7:10 9:55

