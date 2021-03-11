Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712 277 8300
Long Weekend 4:40 7:20
Chaos Walking 4:35 7:20
Raya and The Last Dragon 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00
My Salinger Year 4:05 6:50
Boogie 4:45 7:20
Tom and Jerry 4:15 5:15 6:15 6:45 7:45
The Vigil 7:45
Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry 4:20
Father 4:20 7:05
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd
712-276-3062
Tom and Jerry 6:30 7:00 7:30
Boogie 7:30
Chaos Walking 7:30
Raya and The Last Dragon 6:30 7:30
Nearby Theaters
Royal Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Tom and Jerry 6:45
The Vigil 7:15
Raya and The Last Dragon 7:00
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Tom and Jerry 6:45
The Vigil 7:15
Raya and The Last Dragon 7:00
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
See website for showtimes
Main Street 7
866 E 23rd St, Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St, Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 8th St SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Tom and Jerry 7:15
The Vigil 7:15
Land 7:20
Chaos Walking 7:25
Raya and The Last Dragon 7:15
Main St. 3
401 9th St, Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Tom and Jerry 6:45
Raya and The Last Dragon 7:30
The Vigil 7:00