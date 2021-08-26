 Skip to main content
Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

The Night House 4:30 7:15 7:45

Reminiscence 4:00 5:00 7:00 7:45

The Protege 4:30 7:15

Paw Patrol: The Movie 4:00 4:30 7:10

Free Guy 4:20 7:00 7:45

Respect 4:00 6:45

Don't Breath 2 4:25 7:20

The Suicide Squad 4:00 7:15

Jungle Cruise 4:10 7:05

Stillwater 4:10 6:50

Old 7:30

Space Jam: A New Legacy 4:15

The Boss Baby: Family Business 4:10

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

Paw Patrol: The Movie 4:45 7:15

The Night House 4:30 7:15

The Protege 4:30 7:30

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Reminiscence 7:00 

Paw Patrol: The Movie 6:45 

Free Guy 7:15 

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Reminiscence 7:00 9:45

Paw Patrol: The Movie 6:45 9:00

Free Guy 7:15 9:50

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

Reminiscence 7:00 9:45

Paw Patrol: The Movie 6:45 9:00

Free Guy 7:15 9:50

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

Reminiscence 6:30 9:15

Free Guy 6:35 9:20

The Protege 6:35 9:20

Paw Patrol: The Movie 6:40 9:15

Candyman 6:45 9:25

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Reminiscence 6:30 9:15

Free Guy 6:35 9:20

The Protege 6:35 9:20

krullcinemas.com

