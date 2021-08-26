Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712-277-8300
The Night House 4:30 7:15 7:45
Reminiscence 4:00 5:00 7:00 7:45
The Protege 4:30 7:15
Paw Patrol: The Movie 4:00 4:30 7:10
Free Guy 4:20 7:00 7:45
Respect 4:00 6:45
Don't Breath 2 4:25 7:20
The Suicide Squad 4:00 7:15
Jungle Cruise 4:10 7:05
Stillwater 4:10 6:50
Old 7:30
Space Jam: A New Legacy 4:15
The Boss Baby: Family Business 4:10
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
Paw Patrol: The Movie 4:45 7:15
The Night House 4:30 7:15
The Protege 4:30 7:30
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Reminiscence 7:00
Paw Patrol: The Movie 6:45
Free Guy 7:15
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Reminiscence 7:00 9:45
Paw Patrol: The Movie 6:45 9:00
Free Guy 7:15 9:50
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
Reminiscence 7:00 9:45
Paw Patrol: The Movie 6:45 9:00
Free Guy 7:15 9:50
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Reminiscence 6:30 9:15
Free Guy 6:35 9:20
The Protege 6:35 9:20
Paw Patrol: The Movie 6:40 9:15
Candyman 6:45 9:25
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Reminiscence 6:30 9:15
Free Guy 6:35 9:20
The Protege 6:35 9:20