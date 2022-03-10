Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712-277-8300
Studio 666 7:20
Dog 4:15 6:30
Uncharted 4:10 7:00
Death on the Nile 3:55 6:55
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania 4:40
Sing 2 4:10
Spider-Man: No Way Home 3:50 7:05
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
The Batman 2:00 2:30 3:00 3:30 4:00 6:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00
Uncharted 3:30 6:30
The Cursed 7:00
Death on the Nile 4:00 7:15
Dog 3:05 6:00 8:45
Encanto 7:45
Jackass Forever 4:15
Sing 2 3:15
Spider-Man: No Way Home 4:45 8:15
Studio 666 8:45
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
The Batman 7:00
Dog 7:15
Uncharted 7:30
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
The Batman 7:00
Dog 7:15
Uncharted 7:30
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
The Batman 7:00
Dog 7:15
Uncharted 7:30
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
The Batman 7:00
Death on the Nile 7:15
Uncharted 7:20
Dog 7:30
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Dog 7:30
Uncharted 7:30
The Batman 7:10