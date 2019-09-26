{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Downton Abbey (PG) 1:10 3:15 3:45 6:15 6:45 9:35

Rambo: Last Blood (R) 3:00 5:30 8:00 10:15

Hustlers (R) 1:00 3:40 6:30 10:00

Ad Astra (PG-13) 1:30 4:20 7:15 10:05

IT Chapter Two (R) 2:30 6:20 9:15

The Lion King (PG) 4:45 7:30 10:15

Good Boys (R) 1:00 9:15

Angel Has Fallen (R) 1:20 4:10 7:10 10:00

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (PG-13) 2:45 6:25 9:40

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 1:45 10:10

Abominable (3D) (PG) 2:15 4:00 9:45

Abominable (PG) 1:00 4:30 7:00 7:45 8:30

Dream Big Princess: Princess and the Frog (PG) 2:00 6:00

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Abominable (PG) 10:30 1:00 3:30 6:00 7:20

Abominable (Recliners) (PG) 11:30 2:00 4:20 6:50 9:15

Brittany Runs a Marathon (R) 11:10 1:45 4:30 7:00 9:35

Ad Astra (PG-13) 11:30 2:15 5:10

Ad Astra (ACX) (Recliners) (PG-13) 10:45 1:30 4:20 7:15 10:00

Rambo: Last Blood (R) 10:50 1:00 3:15 5:30 7:45 9:55

Downton Abbey (PG) 5:15 8:15 9:30

Downton Abbey (Recliners) (PG) 10:30 11:15 1:15 2:00 4:00 4:45 6:45 7:30

Hustlers (R) (Recliners) 11:10 1:45 4:20 7:05 9:50

IT Chapter Two (Recliners) (R) 9:30

IT Chapter Two (R) 11:45 1:00 4:10 7:45 8:30

Overcomer (PG) 10:45 1:25 4:10 6:50 9:40

Good Boys (R) 11:10 1:35 4:40 8:00 10:15

The Lion King (PG) 10:40 1:20 4:00 6:45 9:40

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Hustlers (R) 1:00 4:15 7:10 9:40

IT Chapter Two (R) 1:00 4:30 8:00

Rambo: Last Blood (R) 1:40 4:40 7:20 9:50

Abominable (PG) 1:10 4:10 6:50 9:15

Downton Abbey (PG) 1:20 4:20 7:00 9:40

Overcomer (PG) 1:10 4:00 6:40 9:25

Ad Astra (PG-13) 1:30 4:20 7:00 9:45

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.vermilliontheaters.com

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.vermilliontheaters.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Abominable (PG) 7:15 9:35

Ad Astra (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

Overcomer (PG) 6:45 9:30

See website for showtimes.

