LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Downton Abbey (PG) 1:10 3:15 3:45 6:15 6:45 9:35
Rambo: Last Blood (R) 3:00 5:30 8:00 10:15
Hustlers (R) 1:00 3:40 6:30 10:00
Ad Astra (PG-13) 1:30 4:20 7:15 10:05
IT Chapter Two (R) 2:30 6:20 9:15
The Lion King (PG) 4:45 7:30 10:15
Good Boys (R) 1:00 9:15
Angel Has Fallen (R) 1:20 4:10 7:10 10:00
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (PG-13) 2:45 6:25 9:40
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 1:45 10:10
Abominable (3D) (PG) 2:15 4:00 9:45
Abominable (PG) 1:00 4:30 7:00 7:45 8:30
Dream Big Princess: Princess and the Frog (PG) 2:00 6:00
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Abominable (PG) 10:30 1:00 3:30 6:00 7:20
Abominable (Recliners) (PG) 11:30 2:00 4:20 6:50 9:15
Brittany Runs a Marathon (R) 11:10 1:45 4:30 7:00 9:35
Ad Astra (PG-13) 11:30 2:15 5:10
Ad Astra (ACX) (Recliners) (PG-13) 10:45 1:30 4:20 7:15 10:00
Rambo: Last Blood (R) 10:50 1:00 3:15 5:30 7:45 9:55
Downton Abbey (PG) 5:15 8:15 9:30
Downton Abbey (Recliners) (PG) 10:30 11:15 1:15 2:00 4:00 4:45 6:45 7:30
Hustlers (R) (Recliners) 11:10 1:45 4:20 7:05 9:50
IT Chapter Two (Recliners) (R) 9:30
IT Chapter Two (R) 11:45 1:00 4:10 7:45 8:30
Overcomer (PG) 10:45 1:25 4:10 6:50 9:40
Good Boys (R) 11:10 1:35 4:40 8:00 10:15
The Lion King (PG) 10:40 1:20 4:00 6:45 9:40
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
Hustlers (R) 1:00 4:15 7:10 9:40
IT Chapter Two (R) 1:00 4:30 8:00
Rambo: Last Blood (R) 1:40 4:40 7:20 9:50
Abominable (PG) 1:10 4:10 6:50 9:15
Downton Abbey (PG) 1:20 4:20 7:00 9:40
Overcomer (PG) 1:10 4:00 6:40 9:25
Ad Astra (PG-13) 1:30 4:20 7:00 9:45
See website for more showtimes.
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Call theater for showtimes.
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
Abominable (PG) 7:15 9:35
Ad Astra (PG-13) 7:00 9:45
Overcomer (PG) 6:45 9:30
See website for showtimes.