Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712-277-8300
Scream 4:30 5:15 6:30 7:15 8:30 9:30 10:05
The 355 4:10 7:00 9:50
American Underdog 4:05 6:50 9:35
Sing 2 3:50 4:25 7:00 9:40
The King's Men 4:05 7:05 10:00
The Matrix Resurrections 7:45
Spider-Man: No Way Home 4:00 4:45 5:30 6:30 7:30 8:15 9:00 9:50
West Side Story 4:45
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 4:10 7:10 9:55
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 4:35 7:15 9:40
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
Scream 4:15 7:15
Belle 4:00 7:00
The 355 3:15 6:30
American Underdog 4:15 7:15
Spider-Man: No Way Home 3:30 5:30 6:00
A Journey for Jordan 3:45
Sing 2 4:00 7:15
The King's Men 3:30 6:45
Ghostbusters: After Life 6:45
Encanto 3:45
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Spider-Man: No Way Home 7:15
Sing 2 7:00
Scream 7:30
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
American Underdog 7:15
Sing 2 7:00
Scream 7:30
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
Spider-Man: No Way Home 7:15
Sing 2 7:00
Scream 7:30
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Spider-Man: No Way Home 7:15
The 355 7:20
American Underdog 7:25
West Side Story 7:15
Sing 2 7:30
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Spider-Man: No Way Home 7:30
Sing 2 7:15
American Underdog 7:40