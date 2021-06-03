 Skip to main content
Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712 277 8300

Spirit Untamed 5:00 7:10

Cruella 1:15 1:45 2:15 3:15 3:45 4:15 4:45 5:15 5:45 6:15 6:45 7:15 7:45

A Quiet Place Part II 1:00 1:30 2:00 2:30 3:00 3:30 4:00 4:30 5:00 5:30 6:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00

Dream Horse 1:10

Spiral: Saw 1:55 4:50 7:20

Wrath of Man 2:00 4:55 7:45

Raya and the Last Dragon 1:00 3:00

www.acxcinemas.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

A Quiet Place Part II 4:00 4:45 6:30 7:15 7:45

Cruella 4:30 6:45 7:30

Spirit Untamed 5:00 7:45

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Cruella 7

A Quiet Place Part II 7:30

Spiral: Saw 7:15

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Cruella 7

A Quiet Place Part II 7:30

Spiral: Saw 7:15

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

Cruella 7:15

Here Today 7:20

Finding You 7:20

Profile 7:25

A Quiet Place Part II 7:30

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Cruella 7

Scoob! 7:15

A Quiet Place Part II 7:30

krullcinemas.com

