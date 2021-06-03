Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712 277 8300
Spirit Untamed 5:00 7:10
Cruella 1:15 1:45 2:15 3:15 3:45 4:15 4:45 5:15 5:45 6:15 6:45 7:15 7:45
A Quiet Place Part II 1:00 1:30 2:00 2:30 3:00 3:30 4:00 4:30 5:00 5:30 6:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00
Dream Horse 1:10
Spiral: Saw 1:55 4:50 7:20
Wrath of Man 2:00 4:55 7:45
Raya and the Last Dragon 1:00 3:00
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
A Quiet Place Part II 4:00 4:45 6:30 7:15 7:45
Cruella 4:30 6:45 7:30
Spirit Untamed 5:00 7:45
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Cruella 7
A Quiet Place Part II 7:30
Spiral: Saw 7:15
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Cruella 7
A Quiet Place Part II 7:30
Spiral: Saw 7:15
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
See website for showtimes
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Cruella 7:15
Here Today 7:20
Finding You 7:20
Profile 7:25
A Quiet Place Part II 7:30
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Cruella 7
Scoob! 7:15
A Quiet Place Part II 7:30