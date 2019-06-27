{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Toy Story 4 (3D) (PG) 1:15 9:30

Toy Story 4 (PG) 11:00 4:30 7:15

Yesterday (PG-13) 12:00 3:00 6:00 9:00

Check website for more showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Yesterday (Recliners) (PG-13) 10:50 1:35 4:25 7:10 9:50

Annabelle Comes Home (ACX) (R) 2:15 4:50 7:30 10:00

Annabelle Comes Home (Recliners) (R) 11:15

Anna (R) 10:45 1:35 4:25 7:15 9:55

Child's Play (R) 11:00 1:10 3:20 5:35 7:45 9:55

Toy Story 4 (PG) 10:30 1:00 3:30 6:00 8:30

Toy Story 4 (ACX) (PG) 11:30

Toy Story 4 (Recliners) (PG) 11:00 2:00 4:30 5:15 7:00 9:30

Late Night (R) 11:20 1:55 4:20 6:50 9:20

Men In Black: International (PG-13) 10:40 1:30 4:10 6:45 9:35

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 10:35 1:00 3:05 5:15 7:25 9:35

Godzilla (PG-13) 10:30 1:25 4:15 7:10 10:00

Rocketman (R) 10:40 1:25 4:10 6:55 9:40

Aladdin (PG) 10:20 1:10 4:00 6:50 9:40

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 10:35 1:25 4:15 7:05 9:55

Avengers: Endgame (Recliners) (PG-13) 1:20 7:45

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Annabelle Comes Home (R) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:55

Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:40

Rocketman (R) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:45

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Rocketman (R) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:45

Annabelle Comes Home (R) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:55

Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:40

See website for more showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Rocketman (R) 1:00 3:55 7:00 9:45

Annabelle Comes Home (R) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:55

Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:40

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Yesterday (PG-13) 1:25 4:25 7:10 9:45

Annabelle Comes Home (R) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:55

Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:40

Men In Black: International (PG-13) 1:00 4:20

Aladdin (PG) 1:00 4:00 6:50 9:30

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 3:45 7:35

Child's Play (R) 1:25 7:20 9:50

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:25

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

State Theatre

124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA

712-368 - 6226

www.holsteinstatetheatre.com

See website for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Annabelle Comes Home (R) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:55

Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:00 2:00 4:15 7:15 9:45

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:35 4:35 7:20 9:35

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 4:30 8:30

Child's Play (R) 1:20 4:20 7:25 9:55

See website for more showtimes.

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Rocketman (R) 7:00 9:50

Annabelle Comes Home (R) 7:30 9:55

Toy Story 4 (PG) 7:15 9:40

See website for showtimes.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments