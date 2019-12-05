LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Playmobil: The Movie (PG) 11:00 1:30 4:00 6:30
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Dark Waters (PG-13) 10:20 1:10 4:00 6:50 9:40
Parasite (R) 11:15 1:05 4:05 7:00 9:55
Playmobil: The Movie (PG) 11:15 1:40 4:00 6:30
Queen & Slim (R) 10:20 1:15 4:10 7:05 9:55
Knives Out (Recliners) (PG-13) 10:25 1:20 4:15 7:10 10:00
Knives Out (PG-13) 9:00
21 Bridges (R) 10:40 2:15 5:00 7:35 10:00
Frozen 2 (PG) (Recliners) 10:30 1:00 3:30 6:00 8:30
Frozen 2 (PG) (ACX) 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00 9:30
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) (Recliners) 10:50 1:25 4:00
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) 6:45 9:15
Midway (PG-13) 10:25 12:45 3:45 6:40 9:40
Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) 11:45 3:15 8:30
Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) (Recliners) 6:30 9:45
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) 10:40 1:15 3:45 6:15 8:45
Playing With Fire (PG) 10:15 1:40 4:10
Last Christmas (PG-13) 10:35 1:00 3:30 6:00
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) 7:00 9:30
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) 6:30 9:45
Frozen 2 (PG) 6:45 9:15
See website for showtimes.
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) 7:00 9:30
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) 6:30 9:40
Frozen 2 (PG) 6:45 9:15
See website for showtimes.
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) 7:00 9:30
Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) 6:30 9:45
Frozen 2 (PG) 6:45 9:15
See website for showtimes.
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, S.D.
605-624-3331