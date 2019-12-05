Showtimes
LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Playmobil: The Movie (PG) 11:00 1:30 4:00 6:30

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Dark Waters (PG-13) 10:20 1:10 4:00 6:50 9:40

Parasite (R) 11:15 1:05 4:05 7:00 9:55

Playmobil: The Movie (PG) 11:15 1:40 4:00 6:30

Queen & Slim (R) 10:20 1:15 4:10 7:05 9:55

Knives Out (Recliners) (PG-13) 10:25 1:20 4:15 7:10 10:00

Knives Out (PG-13) 9:00

21 Bridges (R) 10:40 2:15 5:00 7:35 10:00

Frozen 2 (PG) (Recliners) 10:30 1:00 3:30 6:00 8:30

Frozen 2 (PG) (ACX) 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00 9:30

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) (Recliners) 10:50 1:25 4:00

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) 6:45 9:15

Midway (PG-13) 10:25 12:45 3:45 6:40 9:40

Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) 11:45 3:15 8:30

Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) (Recliners) 6:30 9:45

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) 10:40 1:15 3:45 6:15 8:45

Playing With Fire (PG) 10:15 1:40 4:10

Last Christmas (PG-13) 10:35 1:00 3:30 6:00

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) 7:00 9:30

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) 6:30 9:45

Frozen 2 (PG) 6:45 9:15

See website for showtimes.

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) 7:00 9:30

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) 6:30 9:40

Frozen 2 (PG) 6:45 9:15

See website for showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) 7:00 9:30

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) 6:30 9:45

Frozen 2 (PG) 6:45 9:15

See website for showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

See website for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, S.D.

605-624-3331

www.vermilliontheaters.com

