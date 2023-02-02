yadda
Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St.
712-277-8300
Avatar: The Way of Water 4:30 6:30 7:15
M3GAN 4:20 7:15
Plane 7:30
A Man Called Otto 4:00 7:00
Missing 4:10 7:20
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 4:10 4:40 7:10
The Whale 4:10 7:05
The Fabelmans 4:00
Elvis 4:05
People are also reading…
Everything Everywhere At Once 6:45
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
A Man Called Otto 3:00 6:00
Plane 3:20
Avatar: The Way of Water 3:00 7:00
M3gan 4:10 6:35
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 3:10 5:40 7:10
Missing 3:50 6:40
The Whale 4:30 7:30
The Fabelmans 6:30
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa;
712-564-1778
The Fabelmans 7:00
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 7:25
A Man Called Otto 7:10
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE; 402-873-6487
Plane 7:05
A Man Called Otto 7:00
Wizard of Oz 7:00
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
The Fabelmans 7:00
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 7:25
A Man Called Otto 7:10
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE; 402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD; 605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA; 712-737-8866
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 7:30
The Fabelmans 7:15
A Man Called Otto 7:20
Missing 7:20
Plane 7:25
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Plane 7:00
The Fabelmans 7:15
A Man Called Otto 7:30