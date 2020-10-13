 Skip to main content
Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712 277 8300

2 Hearts 4:45 6:00 7:05 8:20 9:25

Love and Monsters 4:30 7:00 8:30 9:30

Honest Thief 5:00 6:15 7:15 8:30 9:30

The War with Grandpa 4:30 6:15 7:00 9:15

Heaven 4:45

Tenet 5:00 7:00 8:45

Unhinged 8:20

Hocus Pocus 4:30 6:00

Halloween 7:15 9:30

www.acxcinemas.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd

712-276-3062

The War with Grandpa 7:00

Coco 7:15

www.amctheatres.com

Near By Theaters

Royal Cinema:

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Honest Thief 7:00

Coco 7:00

Halloween 7:30

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater:

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Heaven 7:15

Coco 7:00

Hocus Pocus 7:30

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater:

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for show-times

Main Street 7:

866 E 23rd St, Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for show-times

Majestic Theatre:

310 Main St, Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

See website for show-times

Coyote Twin:

10 E Main St, Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for show-times

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 8th St SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

Infidel 7:15 

Tulsa 6:45 9:15

Heaven 7:20 

Hocus Pocus 7:30 

Shortcut 7:35 

krullcinemas.com/

Main St. 3

401 9th St, Sheldon,Iowa

712-342-2344

Hocus Pocus 7:30 

Tulsa 7:30

Shortcut 7:45

krullcinemas.com/

