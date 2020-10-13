Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712 277 8300
2 Hearts 4:45 6:00 7:05 8:20 9:25
Love and Monsters 4:30 7:00 8:30 9:30
Honest Thief 5:00 6:15 7:15 8:30 9:30
The War with Grandpa 4:30 6:15 7:00 9:15
Heaven 4:45
Tenet 5:00 7:00 8:45
Unhinged 8:20
Hocus Pocus 4:30 6:00
Halloween 7:15 9:30
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd
712-276-3062
The War with Grandpa 7:00
Coco 7:15
Near By Theaters
Royal Cinema:
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Honest Thief 7:00
Coco 7:00
Halloween 7:30
Pioneer 3 Theater:
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Heaven 7:15
Coco 7:00
Hocus Pocus 7:30
Legacy 3 Theater:
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
See website for show-times
Main Street 7:
866 E 23rd St, Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for show-times
Majestic Theatre:
310 Main St, Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for show-times
Coyote Twin:
10 E Main St, Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for show-times
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 8th St SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Infidel 7:15
Tulsa 6:45 9:15
Heaven 7:20
Hocus Pocus 7:30
Shortcut 7:35
Main St. 3
401 9th St, Sheldon,Iowa
712-342-2344
Hocus Pocus 7:30
Tulsa 7:30
Shortcut 7:45
