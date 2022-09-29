 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Showtimes

  • 0

Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

The Woman King 3:50 6:50

God's Country  6:15

Pearl 4:35

Running the Bases 3:55 6:45

See How They Run 4:45 7:10

Top Gun: Maverick 3:50 6:40

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

Don't Worry Darling 3:00 4:00 6:00 7:00

Smile 7:00

Bros 3:00 4:00 6:00 7:00

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Saint Michael: Meet the Angel 7:00

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Don't Worry Darling 7:00

Barbarian 7:15

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

Don't Worry Darling 7:00

Barbarian 7:15

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

The Woman King 7:15

Running the Bases 7:20

Don't Worry, Darling 7:20

Pearl 7:30

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

The Woman King 7;20

Don't Worry, Darling 7:20

Minions: The Rise of Gru 7:30 

krullcinemas.com

