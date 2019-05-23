{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 11:45 3:00 6:45 9:45

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 10:50 2:00 4:40 7:25 10:00

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 10:15 11:15 2:15 3:30 6:10 7:45 10:10

A Dog's Journey (PG) 10:20 1:00 4:55 7:35 10:20

The Sun is Also a Star (PG-13) 10:45 7:30

The Hustle (PG-13) 12:45 3:15 6:20 9:10

Long Shot (R) 1:15 10:00

Breakthrough (PG) 1:45 4:30 10:20

Booksmart (R) 1:40 4:20 6:50 9:20

Aladdin (3D) (PG) 11:30 6:00 9:15

Aladdin (PG) 12:30 2:45 3:45 7:00 10:15

Brightburn (R) 11:00 1:30 4:00 6:30 9:00

Check website for more showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Aladdin (3D) (PG) 11:30 2:30 6:30

Aladdin (PG) 8:30

Aladdin (Recliners) (PG) 9:30 10:15

Aladdin (ACX) (PG) 10:45 1:35 4:30 7:30

Brightburn (R) 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:35 9:50

Booksmart (R) 11:15 1:55 4:45 7:20 9:55

A Dog's Journey (PG) 10:45 1:25 4:20 7:05 9:35

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 11:15 2:15 6:15 8:15 9:15

John Wick: Parabellum (Recliners) (R) 10:30 1:15 4:15 7:15

John Wick: Parabellum (ACX) (R) 10:30

The Sun is Also a Star (PG-13) 11:05 1:40 4:35 7:15 9:40

The Hustle (PG-13) 10:50 1:15 3:30 6:00

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (Luxury Recliners) (PG) 10:35

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 11:15 1:45 4:20 7:00 9:30

The Intruder (PG-13) 10:40 1:10 3:35 6:05

Long Shot (R) 10:50 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 10:30 3:30 7:30

Avengers: Endgame (Luxury Recliners) 1:30 6:00 9:45

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Aladdin (PG) 4:00 7:00 9:50

A Dog's Journey (PG) 4:20 7:20 9:45

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 4:10 7:10 9:55

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

A Dog's Journey (PG) 4:30 7:20 9:45

Aladdin (PG) 4:00 7:00 9:50

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 4:15 7:10 9:55

See website for more showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

A Dog's Journey (PG) 7:20 9:45

Aladdin (PG) 7:00 9:45

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 7:10 9:55

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Aladdin (PG) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50

Booksmart (R) 1:35 4:35 7:35 9:55

A Dog's Journey (PG) 1:20 4:20 7:20 9:45

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:55

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 1:00 4:40 8:30

Aladdin (3D) (PG) 2:00 5:00 8:00

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:50

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

State Theatre

124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA

712-368 - 6226

www.holsteinstatetheatre.com

See website for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Aladdin (PG) 6:45 9:30

Booksmart (R) 7:00 9:25

A Dog's Journey (PG) 6:35 9:00

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 6:50 9:35

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 7:30

See website for more showtimes.

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

A Dog's Journey (PG) 7:20 9:45

Aladdin (PG) 7:00 9:50

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 7:10 9:55

See website for showtimes.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments