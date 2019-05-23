LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
John Wick: Parabellum (R) 11:45 3:00 6:45 9:45
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 10:50 2:00 4:40 7:25 10:00
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 10:15 11:15 2:15 3:30 6:10 7:45 10:10
A Dog's Journey (PG) 10:20 1:00 4:55 7:35 10:20
The Sun is Also a Star (PG-13) 10:45 7:30
The Hustle (PG-13) 12:45 3:15 6:20 9:10
Long Shot (R) 1:15 10:00
Breakthrough (PG) 1:45 4:30 10:20
Booksmart (R) 1:40 4:20 6:50 9:20
Aladdin (3D) (PG) 11:30 6:00 9:15
Aladdin (PG) 12:30 2:45 3:45 7:00 10:15
Brightburn (R) 11:00 1:30 4:00 6:30 9:00
Check website for more showtimes.
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Aladdin (3D) (PG) 11:30 2:30 6:30
Aladdin (PG) 8:30
Aladdin (Recliners) (PG) 9:30 10:15
Aladdin (ACX) (PG) 10:45 1:35 4:30 7:30
Brightburn (R) 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:35 9:50
Booksmart (R) 11:15 1:55 4:45 7:20 9:55
A Dog's Journey (PG) 10:45 1:25 4:20 7:05 9:35
John Wick: Parabellum (R) 11:15 2:15 6:15 8:15 9:15
John Wick: Parabellum (Recliners) (R) 10:30 1:15 4:15 7:15
John Wick: Parabellum (ACX) (R) 10:30
The Sun is Also a Star (PG-13) 11:05 1:40 4:35 7:15 9:40
The Hustle (PG-13) 10:50 1:15 3:30 6:00
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (Luxury Recliners) (PG) 10:35
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 11:15 1:45 4:20 7:00 9:30
The Intruder (PG-13) 10:40 1:10 3:35 6:05
Long Shot (R) 10:50 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 10:30 3:30 7:30
Avengers: Endgame (Luxury Recliners) 1:30 6:00 9:45
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Aladdin (PG) 4:00 7:00 9:50
A Dog's Journey (PG) 4:20 7:20 9:45
John Wick: Parabellum (R) 4:10 7:10 9:55
See website for showtimes
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
A Dog's Journey (PG) 4:30 7:20 9:45
Aladdin (PG) 4:00 7:00 9:50
John Wick: Parabellum (R) 4:15 7:10 9:55
See website for more showtimes.
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
A Dog's Journey (PG) 7:20 9:45
Aladdin (PG) 7:00 9:45
John Wick: Parabellum (R) 7:10 9:55
See website for showtimes.
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
Aladdin (PG) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50
Booksmart (R) 1:35 4:35 7:35 9:55
A Dog's Journey (PG) 1:20 4:20 7:20 9:45
John Wick: Parabellum (R) 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:55
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 1:00 4:40 8:30
Aladdin (3D) (PG) 2:00 5:00 8:00
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:50
See website for more showtimes.
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Call theater for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Call theater for showtimes.
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Call theater for showtimes.
State Theatre
124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA
712-368 - 6226
See website for showtimes.
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
Aladdin (PG) 6:45 9:30
Booksmart (R) 7:00 9:25
A Dog's Journey (PG) 6:35 9:00
John Wick: Parabellum (R) 6:50 9:35
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 7:30
See website for more showtimes.
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
A Dog's Journey (PG) 7:20 9:45
Aladdin (PG) 7:00 9:50
John Wick: Parabellum (R) 7:10 9:55
See website for showtimes.