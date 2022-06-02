Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712-277-8300
Top Gun: Maverick 1:00 1:10 1:20 1:40 3:00 3:40 4:00 4:10 4:40 4:50 6:00 6:45 7:10 7:20 7:40 7:50 9:00 9:40
The Bob's Burgers Movie 1:50 4:20 7:25 9:55
Downton Abbey: A New Era 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:55
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 4:00 4:20 4:40 6:30 7:00 7:20 7:40 9:25 9:55
Men 4:45 7:20 9:55
Family Camp 4:05 6:45 9:3
Firestarter 4:45 7:30 9:55
The Bad Guys 3:50 4:20 6:45 9:15
The Northman 3:50 9:50
Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent 4:35 7:15 9:50
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 4:20 7:05 9:10
Everything Everywhere, All At Once 3:50 6:55
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
The Bob's Burgers Movie 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:45
Downton Abbey: A New Era 12:45 3:45 6:45 9:45
Top Gun: Maverick 1:30 2:00 2:30 3:30 4:45 5:30 6:00 7:00 8:15 9:00 9:30
Men 1:30 4:15 7:00 9:45
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Top Gun: Maverick 7:00 10:00
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Downton Abbey: A New Era 6:45 9:30
Top Gun: Maverick 7:00 9:55
The Bob's Burgers Movie 7:15 9:45
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
Top Gun: Maverick 4:30 7:00 9:55
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Top Gun: Maverick 6:35 9:30
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Top Gun: Maverick 6:20 9:20