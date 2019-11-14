Showtimes
Showtimes

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Charlie's Angels (PG-13) 10:45 1:40 4:30 7:20 10:15

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Good Liar (R) 11:15 1:45 4:15 7:15 9:50

Charlie's Angels (PG-13) 4:30 9:45

Charlie's Angels (PG-13) (Recliners) 11:00 1:45 7:15

Midway (PG-13) 10:40 1:30

Midway (PG-13) (Recliners) 3:45 6:45 9:45

Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) 10:45 1:50 5:15

Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) (Recliners) 7:30

Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) (ACX) 11:45 3:15 6:30 9:45

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) 2:00 7:10 9:55

Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) (Recliners) 11:05 4:50

Playing With Fire (PG) 4:35 6:50 9:10

Playing With Fire (PG) (Recliners) 11:05 1:25

Last Christmas (PG-13) 11:00 7:10 9:35

Last Christmas (PG-13) (Recliners) 1:35 4:20

Doctor Sleep (R) 10:35 1:15 4:30 8:30

Doctor Sleep (R) (Recliners) 9:55

Terminator: Dark Fate (R) 10:35 1:25 4:15 7:05 9:55

Harriet (PG-13) 10:35 1:20 4:05 6:50 9:35

Countdown (PG-13) 10:50 7:45

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) 12:40 3:00 5:20 7:40 10:00

Addams Family (PG) 10:35 1:00 3:05 5:10

Joker (R) 10:35 1:40 4:25 7:10 9:55

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for showtimes.

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

See website for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, S.D.

605-624-3331

www.vermilliontheaters.com

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for showtimes.

