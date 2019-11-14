LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Charlie's Angels (PG-13) 10:45 1:40 4:30 7:20 10:15
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Good Liar (R) 11:15 1:45 4:15 7:15 9:50
Charlie's Angels (PG-13) 4:30 9:45
Charlie's Angels (PG-13) (Recliners) 11:00 1:45 7:15
Midway (PG-13) 10:40 1:30
Midway (PG-13) (Recliners) 3:45 6:45 9:45
Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) 10:45 1:50 5:15
Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) (Recliners) 7:30
Ford v. Ferrari (PG-13) (ACX) 11:45 3:15 6:30 9:45
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) 2:00 7:10 9:55
Jojo Rabbit (PG-13) (Recliners) 11:05 4:50
Playing With Fire (PG) 4:35 6:50 9:10
Playing With Fire (PG) (Recliners) 11:05 1:25
Last Christmas (PG-13) 11:00 7:10 9:35
Last Christmas (PG-13) (Recliners) 1:35 4:20
Doctor Sleep (R) 10:35 1:15 4:30 8:30
Doctor Sleep (R) (Recliners) 9:55
Terminator: Dark Fate (R) 10:35 1:25 4:15 7:05 9:55
Harriet (PG-13) 10:35 1:20 4:05 6:50 9:35
Countdown (PG-13) 10:50 7:45
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) 12:40 3:00 5:20 7:40 10:00
Addams Family (PG) 10:35 1:00 3:05 5:10
Joker (R) 10:35 1:40 4:25 7:10 9:55
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
You have free articles remaining.
712-546-1777
See website for showtimes.
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
See website for showtimes.
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
See website for showtimes.
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
See website for showtimes.
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, S.D.
605-624-3331
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
See website for showtimes.