Showtimes
Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

Black Widow 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 1:00 2:00 3:00 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 9:55 

Stillwater 1:25 4:15 6:40 9:40

Old 1:50 4:30 7:10 9:45

Space Jam: A New Legacy 1:20 4:10 6:55 9:55

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions 1:40 4:20 7:25 9:55

The Boss Baby: Family Business 1:30 4:15 6:50 9:25

The Forever Purge 1:55 4:40 7:20 9:50

F9: The Fast Saga 1:05 4:05 6:45 9:40

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

The Green Knight 4:00 7:15 10:15

Jungle Cruise 3:00 6:15 9:30

Stillwater 3:30 6:45 10:00

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 7:15 9:55

Jungle Cruise 7:00 9:50

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions 7:30 9:45

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 7:15 9:55

Jungle Cruise 7:00 9:50

Space Jam: A New Legacy 7:20 9:50

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

Old 7:15 9:45

Jungle Cruise 7:00 9:50 

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

Jungle Cruise 6:30 9:20

Black Widow 6:30 9:25

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 6:40 9:25

The Green Knight 6:35 9:20

Old 6:45 9:15

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Space Jam: A New Legacy 6:30 9:00

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 6:40 9:15

Black Widow 6:50 9:35

krullcinemas.com

New Movies
Weekender

New Movies

'OLD' (Rated PG-13 for strong language, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and brief strong language)

Weekender

Science Advice Goddess

When Hair Gel Met SallyBy Amy AlkonI'm a 28-year-old woman. My boyfriend of three months is a great person, and I started to think he might be…

