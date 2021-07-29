yadda
Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712-277-8300
Black Widow 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 1:00 2:00 3:00 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 9:55
Stillwater 1:25 4:15 6:40 9:40
Old 1:50 4:30 7:10 9:45
Space Jam: A New Legacy 1:20 4:10 6:55 9:55
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions 1:40 4:20 7:25 9:55
The Boss Baby: Family Business 1:30 4:15 6:50 9:25
The Forever Purge 1:55 4:40 7:20 9:50
F9: The Fast Saga 1:05 4:05 6:45 9:40
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
The Green Knight 4:00 7:15 10:15
Jungle Cruise 3:00 6:15 9:30
Stillwater 3:30 6:45 10:00
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 7:15 9:55
Jungle Cruise 7:00 9:50
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions 7:30 9:45
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 7:15 9:55
Jungle Cruise 7:00 9:50
Space Jam: A New Legacy 7:20 9:50
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
Old 7:15 9:45
Jungle Cruise 7:00 9:50
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Jungle Cruise 6:30 9:20
Black Widow 6:30 9:25
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 6:40 9:25
The Green Knight 6:35 9:20
Old 6:45 9:15
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Space Jam: A New Legacy 6:30 9:00
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 6:40 9:15
Black Widow 6:50 9:35