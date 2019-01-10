Try 1 month for 99¢

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Aquaman (PG-13) 12:00 3:15 6:50 10:00

Escape Room (PG-13) 2:00 4:45 7:30 10:15

Mary Poppins Returns (PG) 12:15 3:30 6:45 9:50

Bumblebee 3D (PG-13) 4:00 10:00

Bumblebee (PG-13) 1:00 7:00

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 12:30 3:25 6:30 9:30

The Mule (R) 11:40 2:50 6:00 9:00

Second Act (PG-13) 7:25 10:10

Vice (R) 11:45 3:00 6:10 9:15

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 1:30 4:20

Holmes & Watson (PG-13) 12:10 2:40 5:10 7:35 10:05

Instant Family (PG-13) 12:45 3:45 6:55 9:45

A Dog's Way Home (PG) 11:50 2:30 5:15 7:45 10:15

The Upside (PG-13) 11:55 3:10 6:15 9:25

Check website for more showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Ben is Back (R) 11:25 1:55 4:35 7:05 9:40

Dogs Way Home (PG) 11:00 1:50 4:15 7:05 9:30

If Beale Street Could Talk (R) 11:00 1:40 4:25 7:10 9:50

On the Basis of Sex (PG-13) 11:00 1:40 4:25 7:10 9:50

Replicas (PG-13) 11:30 2:00 4:45 7:25 9:55

The Upside (PG-13) 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00

Escape Room (PG-13) 11:05 2:15 4:45 7:20 10:00

Aquaman (PG-13) 11:10 1:00 4:00 7:00 8:45 9:45

Bumblebee (PG-13) 11:25 2:00 4:35 7:15 9:55

Mary Poppins Returns (PG) 11:05 1:15 4:05 6:55 9:45

Green Book (PG-13) 1:20 4:05 6:50 9:45

The Mule (R) 11:00 1:35 4:10 6:45 9:25

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 11:10 1:45 4:20 6:55 9:35

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 1:00 3:35 6:10

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Bumblebee (PG-13) 7:15 9:45

Replicas (PG-13) 7:30 9:55

The Mule (R) 7:00 9:35

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Bumblebee (PG-13) 7:15 9:45

A Dogs Way Home (PG) 7:00 9:30

Replicas (PG-13) 7:30 9:55

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Bumblebee (PG-13) 7:15 9:45

Replicas (PG-13) 7:30 9:55

The Mule (R) 7:00 9:35

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

A Dog's Way Home (PG) 1:20 4:20 7:05 9:25

Replicas (PG-13) 1:35 4:40 7:25 9:45

The Upside (PG-13) 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:50

Escape Room (PG-13) 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:00

Aquaman (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55

Mary Poppins Returns (PG) 1:05 4:05 6:50 9:40

The Mule (R) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:50

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

A Dog's Way Home (PG) 6:50 9:20

Replicas (PG-13) 7:20 9:50

Second Act (PG-13) 7:05 9:30

The Upside (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

The Mule (R) 7:10 9:40

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Bumblebee (PG-13) 7:15 9:45

Replicas (PG-13) 7:30 9:55

The Mule (R) 7:00 9:35

