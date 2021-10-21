 Skip to main content
Showtimes

  • 0

Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

Ron's Gone Wrong 4:00 4:35 6:45 7:30 9:30

Halloween Kills 4:10 6:15 6:45 7:15 8:45 9:20 9:50

The Last Duel 6:15 9:40

No Time to Die 4:00 6:00 6:30 7:30 9:30

Duel 4:15 6:00 7:00 7:45 9:30

The Addams Family 2 4:00 4:45

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 4:15 4:45 6:45 7:15 9:15 9:45

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 4:00 6:55 9:50

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

The Addams Family 2 3:45 6:30 7:05 9:45

Dune 3:00 4:45 6:30 8:30 9:30

Halloween Kills 3:15 4:30 7:00 7:30 9:45 10:15

The Last Duel 3:15 6:00 9:15

No Time to Die 3:15 6:00 9:00

Free Guy 5:00 8:00

Ron's Gone Wrong 3:30 6:15 9:00

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3:30 6:35 9:30 10:05 

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Ron's Gone Wrong 7:00 9:35

Dune 7:05

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Ron's Gone Wrong 6:45 9:45

Halloween Kills 7:10 9:45

Dune 6:30 9:25

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

Ron's Gone Wrong 6:45 9:45

Halloween Kills 7:10 9:45

Dune 6:30 9:25

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

No Time to Die 6:30 9:30

The Last Duel 6:30 9:30

Dune 6:30 9:40 

Halloween Kills 6:50 9:40

Ron's Gone Wrong 6:45 9:15

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 6:30 9:15 

The Many Saints of Newark 6:35 9:25

The Addams Family 2 6:45 9:15

krullcinemas.com

