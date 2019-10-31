{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 2:45 5:30 9:30

Joker (R) 2:10 6:35 9:30

Countdown (PG-13) 1:45 4:10 6:35 9:00

Zombieland 2: Double Tap (R) 2:15 2:30 4:45 5:05 7:10 8:15 9:35

The Addams Family (PG) 1:40 4:00 6:35 7:20 8:50

Gemini Man (PG-13) 2:00 5:00 7:45

Abominable (PG) 1:35 3:55 6:10 8:30

It Chapter Two (R) 3:00 7:00

Terminator: Dark Fate (R) 1:30 2:05 4:30 5:00 7:30 8:00

Arctic Dogs (PG) 1:50 4:05 6:45 9:05

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Arctic Dogs (PG) 1:35 7:05 9:20

Arctic Dogs (PG) (Recliners) 10:45 4:30

Harriet (PG-13) 10:15 4:00 6:45 9:35

Harriet (PG-13) (Recliners) 1:15

Motherless Brooklyn (R) 9:50

Motherless Brooklyn (R) (Recliners) 10:00 1:00 4:05 7:10

Terminator: Dark Fate (R) (ACX) 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:55

Terminator: Dark Fate (R) (Recliners) 11:30 2:30 5:20 8:15

Zombieland 2: Double Tap (R) (Recliners) 10:15

Zombieland 2: Double Tap (R) 11:20 1:55 4:50 7:30

Joker (R) 10:25 1:15 4:20

Joker (R) (Recliners) 7:15 10:00

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) 7:15 9:45

Terminator: Dark Fate (R) 7:00 9:55

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 7:00 9:40

See website for showtimes.

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 7:00 9:40

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) 7:15 9:45

Terminator: Dark Fate (R) 7:00 9:55

See website for showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) 7:15 9:45

Terminator: Dark Fate (R) 7:00 9:55

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 7:00 9:40

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Countdown (PG-13) 1:30 4:30 7:25 9:45

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 1:10 4:00 6:40 9:30

Joker (R) 1:00 4:00 6:50 9:35

Arctic Dogs (PG) 1:20 4:20 7:15 9:35

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) 1:20 4:20 7:15 9:40

Terminator: Dark Fate (R) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50

The Addams Family (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:00 9:30

See website for showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

See website for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, S.D.

605-624-3331

www.vermilliontheaters.com

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for showtimes.

