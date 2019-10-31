LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 2:45 5:30 9:30
Joker (R) 2:10 6:35 9:30
Countdown (PG-13) 1:45 4:10 6:35 9:00
Zombieland 2: Double Tap (R) 2:15 2:30 4:45 5:05 7:10 8:15 9:35
The Addams Family (PG) 1:40 4:00 6:35 7:20 8:50
Gemini Man (PG-13) 2:00 5:00 7:45
Abominable (PG) 1:35 3:55 6:10 8:30
It Chapter Two (R) 3:00 7:00
Terminator: Dark Fate (R) 1:30 2:05 4:30 5:00 7:30 8:00
Arctic Dogs (PG) 1:50 4:05 6:45 9:05
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Arctic Dogs (PG) 1:35 7:05 9:20
Arctic Dogs (PG) (Recliners) 10:45 4:30
Harriet (PG-13) 10:15 4:00 6:45 9:35
Harriet (PG-13) (Recliners) 1:15
Motherless Brooklyn (R) 9:50
Motherless Brooklyn (R) (Recliners) 10:00 1:00 4:05 7:10
Terminator: Dark Fate (R) (ACX) 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:55
Terminator: Dark Fate (R) (Recliners) 11:30 2:30 5:20 8:15
Zombieland 2: Double Tap (R) (Recliners) 10:15
Zombieland 2: Double Tap (R) 11:20 1:55 4:50 7:30
Joker (R) 10:25 1:15 4:20
Joker (R) (Recliners) 7:15 10:00
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) 7:15 9:45
Terminator: Dark Fate (R) 7:00 9:55
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 7:00 9:40
See website for showtimes.
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 7:00 9:40
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) 7:15 9:45
Terminator: Dark Fate (R) 7:00 9:55
See website for showtimes.
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) 7:15 9:45
Terminator: Dark Fate (R) 7:00 9:55
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 7:00 9:40
See website for showtimes.
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
Countdown (PG-13) 1:30 4:30 7:25 9:45
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 1:10 4:00 6:40 9:30
Joker (R) 1:00 4:00 6:50 9:35
Arctic Dogs (PG) 1:20 4:20 7:15 9:35
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) 1:20 4:20 7:15 9:40
Terminator: Dark Fate (R) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50
The Addams Family (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:00 9:30
See website for showtimes.
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, S.D.
605-624-3331
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
See website for showtimes.