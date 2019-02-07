Try 1 month for 99¢

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Glass (PG-13) 12:45 3:50 7:10 10:10

The Upside (PG-13) 11:35 3:00 6:20 9:20

The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) 1:10 4:10 7:20 10:10

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 1:00 6:40

Aquaman (PG-13) 12:00 3:15 6:30 9:40

A Dog's Way Home (PG) 11:25 1:55 4:35 7:35 10:05

Mary Poppins Returns (PG) 2:45 6:00

Bumblebee (PG-13) 3:30 9:45

Escape Room (PG-13) 1:15 4:00 6:50 9:35

Vice (R) 12:30 6:15

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 3:45 9:25

The Mule (R) 11:55 9:00

What Men Want (R) 11:05 1:55 4:45 7:30 10:15

The Prodigy (R) 11:10 2:00 4:15 7:00 10:00

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part 3D (PG) 1:30 9:30

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 11:15 4:25 7:15

Check website for showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

3D Lego Movie 2: Second Part (PG) 11:20 2:00 4:45 7:30 10:00

Cold Pursuit (R) 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:05 9:50

Lego Movie 2: Second Part (PG) 11:00 12:00 1:00 1:30 2:30 3:30 4:15 5:15 7:00 8:00 9:35

The Prodigy (R) 11:45 2:15 5:00 6:30 7:30 8:45 9:50

What Men Want (R) 11:05 1:45 4:25 7:10 9:55

Mis Bala (PG-13) 10:50 2:00 4:30 7:05 10:00

Glass (PG-13) 11:10 1:15 4:05 6:55 9:45

The Upside (PG-13) 10:50 1:35 4:20 7:10 9:30

Green Book (PG-13) 1:00 3:50 6:45 9:40

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for showtimes.

