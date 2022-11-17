 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Showtimes

  • 0

Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St.

712-277-8300

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 10:00 11:30 12:00 12:30 1:303:00 3:30 4:00 5:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:30 10:00 10:30

Black Adams 1:10 4:05

The Chosen 12:30 3:45

Ticket to Paradise 1:40 4:15 6:55 

Armageddon Time 4:00 

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

The Menu 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:30

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 11:00 3:00 7:00

People are also reading…

Black Adam 1:25 4:30 7:30

The Chosen 4:00 6:15 7:15

Ticket to Paradise 1:15 4:15 7:10

Smile 3:45

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 2:00

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa;

712-564-1778

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7:10 7:25

Black Adam 7:10

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE; 402-873-6487

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 6:30 10:00

The Chosen 7:30

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA

712-246-2245

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7:10 7:25

Black Adam 7:10

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE; 402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD; 605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA; 712-737-8866

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7:15 8:00

Black Adams 7:20

Ticket to Paradise 7:25

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7:00 8:00

Ticket to Paradise 7:30

krullcinemas.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New movies

New movies

'BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong language, action and some language) 

Weekender Question

When to put up Christmas decorations: a) week after Halloween; b) week after Thanksgiving or c) week before Christmas?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News