Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712-277-8300
Antlers 4:15 7:05 9:35
Last Night in Soho 4:15 7:05 9:45
My Hero Academia: Word Heroes' Mission 4:20 7:00 9:40
Ron's Gone Wrong 4:00 7:00 9:50
Halloween Kills 4:20 7:20 9:55
The Last Duel 3:50 6:35 9:25
No Time to Die 4:30 8:00 9:15
Dune 4:15 6:00 7:00 7:30 9:15
The Addams Family 2 4:20 6:55
The Jesus Music 4:10 6:50 9:30
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 4:45 7:15 9:40
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3:55 6:50 9:45
People are also reading…
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
The Addams Family 2 4:00 6:30
Antlers 4:15 7:00
Dune 4:15 6:30
Free Guy 7:30
Halloween Kills 5:25 8:00
Last Night in Soho 3:30 6:45
A Mouthful of Air 4:30 7:15
My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission 3:00 7:45
No Time to Die 3:45 6:00
Ron's Gone Wrong 4:00 6:45
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3:45 8:00
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Last Night in Soho 7:15 9:35
Dune 7:00
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Last Night in Soho 7:15 9:35
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
Last Night in Soho 4:30 7:15 9:35
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
No Time to Die 6:30 9:30
The Last Duel 6:30 9:30
Dune 6:30 9:40
Halloween Kills 6:50 9:40
Ron's Gone Wrong 6:45 9:15
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 6:30 9:15
The Many Saints of Newark 6:35 9:25
The Addams Family 2 6:45 9:15