Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

Antlers 4:15 7:05 9:35

Last Night in Soho 4:15 7:05 9:45

My Hero Academia: Word Heroes' Mission 4:20 7:00 9:40

Ron's Gone Wrong 4:00 7:00 9:50

Halloween Kills 4:20 7:20 9:55

The Last Duel 3:50 6:35 9:25

No Time to Die 4:30 8:00 9:15

Dune 4:15 6:00 7:00 7:30 9:15

The Addams Family 2 4:20 6:55

The Jesus Music 4:10 6:50 9:30

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 4:45 7:15 9:40

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 3:55 6:50 9:45

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

The Addams Family 2 4:00 6:30

Antlers 4:15 7:00

Dune 4:15 6:30

Free Guy 7:30

Halloween Kills 5:25 8:00

Last Night in Soho 3:30 6:45

A Mouthful of Air 4:30 7:15

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission 3:00 7:45

No Time to Die 3:45 6:00

Ron's Gone Wrong 4:00 6:45

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3:45 8:00 

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Last Night in Soho 7:15 9:35

Dune 7:00

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Last Night in Soho 7:15 9:35

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

Last Night in Soho 4:30 7:15 9:35

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

No Time to Die 6:30 9:30

The Last Duel 6:30 9:30

Dune 6:30 9:40 

Halloween Kills 6:50 9:40

Ron's Gone Wrong 6:45 9:15

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 6:30 9:15 

The Many Saints of Newark 6:35 9:25

The Addams Family 2 6:45 9:15

krullcinemas.com

