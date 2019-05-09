{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Avengers: Endgame 3D (PG-13) 10:30 2:30 6:30 10:30

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 10:15 2:15 6:15 10:15

The Hustle (PG-13) 10:30 12:55 3:30 6:00 9:00

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (3D) (PG) 4:30 10:00

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 11:00 1:45 7:15

Poms (PG-13) 11:30 2:00 4:45 7:30 9:55

Check website for more showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Hustle (PG-13) 11:20 1:50 4:40 7:20 9:40

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (Luxury Recliners) (PG) 11:00 1:30 4:00 7:00 9:30

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (3D) 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:30 10:00

Poms (PG-13) 11:20 2:00 4:45 7:10 9:25

Tolkien (PG-13) 11:15 1:50 4:25 7:10 9:45

The Intruder (PG-13) 11:40 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:40

Long Shot (R) 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00

UglyDolls (PG) 11:10 1:20 3:45 6:00

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 11:00 3:00 7:00 10:00

Avengers: Endgame (ACX) (PG-13) 11:30 3:30 7:30

Avengers: Endgame (3D) 8:05

Avengers: Endgame (Luxury Recliners) 12:30 1:30 4:30 5:30 8:30 9:30

Curse of La Llorona (R) 11:50 2:15 4:50 7:20 9:45

Breakthrough (PG) 11:10 1:55 4:35 7:15

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 7:30 9:00

UglyDolls (PG) 7:00

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 7:15 9:45

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 7:15 10:30

Poms (PG-13) 7:30 9:45

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 7:00 9:30

See website for more showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 7:15 9:35

UglyDolls (PG) 7:00

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 7:30 9:00

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Poms (PG-13) 1:30 4:30 7:20 9:40

UglyDolls (PG) 1:30 4:40 7:10

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 1:00 2:00 4:00 7:00 9:30

Avengers: Endgame 3D (PG-13) 8:00

Breakthrough (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:50

Long Shot (R) 1:20 4:20 7:05 9:55

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:35

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

State Theatre

124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA

712-368 - 6226

www.holsteinstatetheatre.com

See website for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Poms (PG-13) 7:10 9:35

UglyDolls (PG) 7:15

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 7:30 9:30

Long Shot (R) 7:05 9:45

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 7:00 9:40

See website for more showtimes.

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 7:15 9:40

UglyDolls (PG) 7:00

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 7:30 9:15

See website for showtimes.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments