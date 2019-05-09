LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Avengers: Endgame 3D (PG-13) 10:30 2:30 6:30 10:30
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 10:15 2:15 6:15 10:15
The Hustle (PG-13) 10:30 12:55 3:30 6:00 9:00
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (3D) (PG) 4:30 10:00
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 11:00 1:45 7:15
Poms (PG-13) 11:30 2:00 4:45 7:30 9:55
Check website for more showtimes.
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
The Hustle (PG-13) 11:20 1:50 4:40 7:20 9:40
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (Luxury Recliners) (PG) 11:00 1:30 4:00 7:00 9:30
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (3D) 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:30 10:00
Poms (PG-13) 11:20 2:00 4:45 7:10 9:25
Tolkien (PG-13) 11:15 1:50 4:25 7:10 9:45
The Intruder (PG-13) 11:40 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:40
Long Shot (R) 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00
UglyDolls (PG) 11:10 1:20 3:45 6:00
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 11:00 3:00 7:00 10:00
Avengers: Endgame (ACX) (PG-13) 11:30 3:30 7:30
Avengers: Endgame (3D) 8:05
Avengers: Endgame (Luxury Recliners) 12:30 1:30 4:30 5:30 8:30 9:30
Curse of La Llorona (R) 11:50 2:15 4:50 7:20 9:45
Breakthrough (PG) 11:10 1:55 4:35 7:15
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 7:30 9:00
UglyDolls (PG) 7:00
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 7:15 9:45
See website for showtimes
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 7:15 10:30
Poms (PG-13) 7:30 9:45
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 7:00 9:30
See website for more showtimes.
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 7:15 9:35
UglyDolls (PG) 7:00
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 7:30 9:00
See website for showtimes.
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
Poms (PG-13) 1:30 4:30 7:20 9:40
UglyDolls (PG) 1:30 4:40 7:10
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 1:00 2:00 4:00 7:00 9:30
Avengers: Endgame 3D (PG-13) 8:00
Breakthrough (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:50
Long Shot (R) 1:20 4:20 7:05 9:55
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:35
See website for more showtimes.
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Call theater for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Call theater for showtimes.
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Call theater for showtimes.
State Theatre
124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA
712-368 - 6226
See website for showtimes.
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
Poms (PG-13) 7:10 9:35
UglyDolls (PG) 7:15
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 7:30 9:30
Long Shot (R) 7:05 9:45
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 7:00 9:40
See website for more showtimes.
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 7:15 9:40
UglyDolls (PG) 7:00
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 7:30 9:15
See website for showtimes.