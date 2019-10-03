LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Joker (R) 1:30 2:30 3:30 4:30 5:00 5:30 6:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 8:30 9:00 9:30 10:00 10:25

Downton Abbey (PG) 3:00 6:10 9:10

Rambo: Last Blood (R) 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:40

Hustlers (R) 1:50 5:10 7:45 10:25

Ad Astra (PG-13) 3:45 7:10 10:10

IT Chapter Two (R) 2:10 6:15 9:55

The Lion King (PG) 1:30 4:15

Angel Has Fallen (R) 2:00

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (PG-13) 2:45

Abominable (3D) (PG) 4:10 9:15

Abominable (PG) 1:45 6:45

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Joker (R) 11:00 1:00 2:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:45 10:45

Joker (R) (ACX) (Recliners) 10:30 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:15

Joker (R) (Recliners) 12:00 3:00 6:00 9:00

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

Joker (R) 7:00 9:45

Abominable (PG) 7:20 9:35

Downton Abbey (PG) 7:10 9:50

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

Downton Abbey (PG) 7:15 9:50

Abominable (PG) 7:20 9:35

Joker (R) 7:00 9:55

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

Joker (R) 7:15 9:50

Abominable (PG) 7:20 9:35

Downton Abbey (PG) 7:10 9:50

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Joker (R) 1:00 2:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 7:45 9:50

Hustlers (R) 1:20 4:20 7:10 9:40

IT Chapter Two (R) 1:00 4:30 8:00

Rambo: Last Blood (R) 1:45 4:45 7:30 9:55

Abominable (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:20 9:35

Downton Abbey (PG) 1:10 4:10 6:50 9:30

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.vermilliontheaters.com

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.vermilliontheaters.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

Joker (R) 7:00 9:45

Rambo: Last Blood (R) 7:30 9:55

Overcomer (PG) 6:50 9:35

Abominable (PG) 7:15 9:30

Downton Abbey (PG) 7:10 9:50

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Joker (R) 7:00 9:45

See website for showtimes.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments