Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St.
712-277-8300
Avatar: The Way of Water 4:15 6:30 7:00 7:30
M3GAN 4:45 7:00 7:30
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical 4:15
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 4:00 7:30
Violent Night 4:30 7:10
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 4:15 4:45 7:15
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody 4:15 7:30
AMC Southern Hills 12
People are also reading…
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
A Man Called Otto 1:00 4:00 7:00
Plane 1:45 4:45 7:45
The Devil Conspiracy 2:00 5:00 8:00
Avatar: The Way of Water 2:00 4:00 6:00 8:00
M3gan 2:25 4:30 5:00 7:40
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 2:10 4:45 7:30
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa;
712-564-1778
Avatar: The Way of Water 6:50
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 7:00
M3gan 7:10
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE; 402-873-6487
M3gan 7:15
Avatar: The Way of Water 6:30
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 7:00
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
Avatar: The Way of Water 6:50
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 7:00
M3gan 7:10
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE; 402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD; 605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA; 712-737-8866
Avatar: The Way of Water 7:15 8:00
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody 7:20
M3gan 7:25
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 7:30
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Avatar: The Way of Water 6:30
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 7:00
M3gan 7:15