Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712 277 8300
Walking with Herb 7:00
Separation 4:40 7:20 8:45 9:15 10:00
Demon Slayer 4:00 7:00 9:55
Mortal Kombat 4:30 5:30 6:15 7:15 8:15 9:15 10:00
Voyagers 4:20 7:05 9:45
The Girl Who Believes in Miracles 4:00
Nobody 4:45 7:10 9:40
The Unholy 4:35 7:20 9:50
Raya and The Last Dragon 4:05 6:30
Tom and Jerry 4:00 6:20
Nomadland 4:15 6:45 9:25
New Providence 4:15 9:35
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train 4:00 5:00 6:15 7:00 9:15 9:45
Godzilla vs. Kong 6:30 8:30 9:15
Mortal Kombat 4:00 4:45 5:15 6:45 8:00 9:00 9:30
Nobody 4:15 7:00 9:30
Raya and The Last Dragon 3:30 6:15 9:00
Separation 4:15 6:00 7:00 9:45
The Unholy 4:45 7:15 9:45
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Godzilla vs. Kong 7:00 9:45
Mortal Kombat 7:15 9:55
The Unholy 7:30 9:35
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Godzilla vs. Kong 7:00 9:45
Mortal Kombat 7:15 9:55
New Providence 7:30 9:35
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
See website for showtimes
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Mortal Kombat 6:30 9:10
The Unholy 6:40 9:15
Godzilla vs. Kong 6:30 9:10
New Providence 6:45 9:05
The Girl Who Believes in Miracles 6:35 9:10
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Godzilla vs. Kong 7:00 9:25
Mortal Kombat 7:15 9:35
New Providence 7:30 9:15