LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

IT Chapter Two (R) 11:00 2:45 6:30 10:15

Dream Big Princess: The Little Mermaid (G) 2:00 6:00

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

IT Chapter Two (R) 11:00 12:00 2:45 3:45 6:30 7:30 10:00

IT Chapter Two (ACX) (Recliners) (R) 11:30 3:15 7:00 10:30

IT Chapter Two (Recliners) (R) 10:30 12:30 1:15 2:15 4:15 5:00 6:00 8:00 8:30 9:30

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

IT Chapter Two (R) 7:30 9:25

Overcomer (PG) 7:15 9:50

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

IT Chapter Two (R) 7:30 9:25

Overcomer (PG) 7:15 9:50

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

IT Chapter Two (R) 7:30 9:25

Overcomer (PG) 7:15 9:50

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

IT Chapter Two (R) 1:00 2:00 3:30 4:30 5:30 7:30 8:30 9:30

Angel Has Fallen (R) 1:10 4:10 7:15 9:55

Good Boys (R) 1:25 4:30 7:30 9:45

The Lion King (PG) 1:20 4:15 7:10 9:50

Overcomer (PG) 1:10 4:10 7:15 9:50

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.vermilliontheaters.com

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.vermilliontheaters.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

IT Chapter Two (R) 4:30 5:30 7:30 8:30 9:30

Angel Has Fallen (R) 4:10 7:10 9:55

Overcomer (PG) 4:15 6:50 9:35

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

IT Chapter Two (R) 7:30 9:25

Overcomer (PG) 7:15 9:50

See website for showtimes.

