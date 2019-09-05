LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
IT Chapter Two (R) 11:00 2:45 6:30 10:15
Dream Big Princess: The Little Mermaid (G) 2:00 6:00
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
IT Chapter Two (R) 11:00 12:00 2:45 3:45 6:30 7:30 10:00
IT Chapter Two (ACX) (Recliners) (R) 11:30 3:15 7:00 10:30
IT Chapter Two (Recliners) (R) 10:30 12:30 1:15 2:15 4:15 5:00 6:00 8:00 8:30 9:30
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
IT Chapter Two (R) 7:30 9:25
Overcomer (PG) 7:15 9:50
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
IT Chapter Two (R) 7:30 9:25
Overcomer (PG) 7:15 9:50
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
IT Chapter Two (R) 7:30 9:25
Overcomer (PG) 7:15 9:50
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
IT Chapter Two (R) 1:00 2:00 3:30 4:30 5:30 7:30 8:30 9:30
Angel Has Fallen (R) 1:10 4:10 7:15 9:55
Good Boys (R) 1:25 4:30 7:30 9:45
The Lion King (PG) 1:20 4:15 7:10 9:50
Overcomer (PG) 1:10 4:10 7:15 9:50
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
IT Chapter Two (R) 4:30 5:30 7:30 8:30 9:30
Angel Has Fallen (R) 4:10 7:10 9:55
Overcomer (PG) 4:15 6:50 9:35
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
IT Chapter Two (R) 7:30 9:25
Overcomer (PG) 7:15 9:50
