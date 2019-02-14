LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part 3D (PG) 1:30 10:00
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 11:15 4:40 7:15
What Men Want (R) 11:20 2:05 4:50 7:35 10:20
The Prodigy (R) 11:45 2:30 5:15 7:45 10:15
Glass (PG-13) 12:15 3:20 6:45 9:45
Miss Bala (PG-13) 12:00 6:00
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 6:30 9:20
Aquaman (PG-13) 2:45 9:00
The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) 3:10 9:15
Escape Room (PG-13) 12:30 6:15
A Dog's Way Home (PG) 11:25 1:55 4:35 7:25 9:55
The Upside (PG-13) 12:35 3:40 6:35 9:30
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 12:45 3:30
Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 11:35 2:10 4:45 7:20 9:40
Happy Death Day 2U 11:50 2:20 5:00 7:30 10:10
Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 1:50 4:05 7:00 10:00
Check website for more showtimes.
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Alita: Battle Angel 3D (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:45
Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 11:30 1:30 2:30 4:30 5:30 8:30
Alita: Battle Angel ACX (PG-13) 7:30 10:15
Happy Death Day 2U (PG-13) 11:20 2:00 4:25 7:20 9:50
Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 11:45 2:10 4:40 7:20 9:40
Cold Pursuit (R) 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:05 9:50
Lego Movie 2: Second Part (PG) 11:00 1:30 4:10 7:00 9:30
The Prodigy (R) 11:40 2:20 5:00 7:40 9:55
What Men Want (R) 11:05 1:45 4:25 7:10 9:55
Glass (PG-13) 1:15 4:05 6:55 9:45 10:00
The Upside (PG-13) 10:50 1:35 4:20 7:10
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 7:20 9:55
Alita: Battle Angel 3D (PG-13) 7:00 9:35
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:10 9:45
See website for showtimes
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 7:00 9:45
Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 7:20 9:30
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:10 9:40
See website for more showtimes.
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
A Dog's Way Home (PG) 7:20 9:35
Alita: Battle Angel 3D (PG-13) 7:00
Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 9:45
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:10 9:30
See website for showtimes.
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
Happy Death Day 2U (PG-13) 1:35 4:35 7:25 9:45
Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 1:20 4:20 7:20 9:35
Alita: Battle Angel 3D (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:40
Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 1:30 4:30 7:30
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 1:10 4:10 7:00 9:30
The Prodigy (R) 1:45 4:45 7:35 9:50
What Men Want (PG-13) 1:15 4:15 7:10 9:45
See website for more showtimes.
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Call theater for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Call theater for showtimes.
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Call theater for showtimes.
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 9:45
Alita: Battle Angel 3D (PG-13) 7:00
Happy Death Day 2U (PG-13) 7:20 9:50
Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 7:15 9:35
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:05 9:30
The Prodigy (R) 7:30 9:45
See website for more showtimes.
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 7:00 9:45
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:20 9:50
The Upside (PG-13) 7:10 9:55
See website for showtimes.