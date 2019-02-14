Try 1 month for 99¢

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part 3D (PG) 1:30 10:00

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 11:15 4:40 7:15

What Men Want (R) 11:20 2:05 4:50 7:35 10:20

The Prodigy (R) 11:45 2:30 5:15 7:45 10:15

Glass (PG-13) 12:15 3:20 6:45 9:45

Miss Bala (PG-13) 12:00 6:00

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 6:30 9:20

Aquaman (PG-13) 2:45 9:00

The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) 3:10 9:15

Escape Room (PG-13) 12:30 6:15

A Dog's Way Home (PG) 11:25 1:55 4:35 7:25 9:55

The Upside (PG-13) 12:35 3:40 6:35 9:30

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 12:45 3:30

Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 11:35 2:10 4:45 7:20 9:40

Happy Death Day 2U 11:50 2:20 5:00 7:30 10:10

Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 1:50 4:05 7:00 10:00

Check website for more showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Alita: Battle Angel 3D (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:45

Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 11:30 1:30 2:30 4:30 5:30 8:30

Alita: Battle Angel ACX (PG-13) 7:30 10:15

Happy Death Day 2U (PG-13) 11:20 2:00 4:25 7:20 9:50

Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 11:45 2:10 4:40 7:20 9:40

Cold Pursuit (R) 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:05 9:50

Lego Movie 2: Second Part (PG) 11:00 1:30 4:10 7:00 9:30

The Prodigy (R) 11:40 2:20 5:00 7:40 9:55

What Men Want (R) 11:05 1:45 4:25 7:10 9:55

Glass (PG-13) 1:15 4:05 6:55 9:45 10:00

The Upside (PG-13) 10:50 1:35 4:20 7:10

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 7:20 9:55

Alita: Battle Angel 3D (PG-13) 7:00 9:35

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:10 9:45

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 7:20 9:30

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:10 9:40

See website for more showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

A Dog's Way Home (PG) 7:20 9:35

Alita: Battle Angel 3D (PG-13) 7:00

Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 9:45

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:10 9:30

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Happy Death Day 2U (PG-13) 1:35 4:35 7:25 9:45

Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 1:20 4:20 7:20 9:35

Alita: Battle Angel 3D (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:40

Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 1:30 4:30 7:30

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 1:10 4:10 7:00 9:30

The Prodigy (R) 1:45 4:45 7:35 9:50

What Men Want (PG-13) 1:15 4:15 7:10 9:45

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 9:45

Alita: Battle Angel 3D (PG-13) 7:00

Happy Death Day 2U (PG-13) 7:20 9:50

Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 7:15 9:35

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:05 9:30

The Prodigy (R) 7:30 9:45

See website for more showtimes.

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 7:20 9:50

The Upside (PG-13) 7:10 9:55

See website for showtimes.

