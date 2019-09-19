LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
IT Chapter Two (R) 12:00 2:30 6:30 9:00
Good Boys (R) 11:20 8:30
Angel Has Fallen (R) 1:15 4:10 7:30 10:20
Ready or Not (R) 11:45 7:20
The Lion King (PG) 11:35 2:45 6:15 9:15
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (PG-13) 12:30 3:35 6:40 9:50
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) 1:30 4:45 7:50 10:20
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) 1:50 7:40
47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) 5:05 9:40
Downton Abbey (PG) 11:00 1:00 2:15 4:00 7:00 9:45
Rambo: Last Blood (R) 11:15 1:45 4:30 7:10 9:30
Ad Astra (PG-13) 12:15 3:30 6:50 10:00
The Goldfinch (R) 4:20 10:05
Hustlers (R) 11:30 3:45 6:10 10:15
Dream Big Princess: Tangled (PG) 2:00 6:00
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Ad Astra (PG-13) 11:30 2:15 5:10 8:15
Ad Astra (ACX) (Recliners) (PG-13) 10:45 1:30 4:20 7:15 10:00
Rambo: Last Blood (R) 10:45 1:00 6:00 8:15 10:30
Rambo: Last Blood (Recliners) (R) 11:30 2:00 4:45 7:30 9:55
The Goldfinch (R) 1:45 6:45
Downton Abbey (PG) 12:00 12:30 2:45 3:15 6:00 8:45 9:35
Downton Abbey (Recliners) (PG) 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:10
Hustlers (R) (Recliners) 11:15 2:00 4:35 7:15 9:45
IT Chapter Two (Recliners) (R) 9:45
IT Chapter Two (R) 11:15 1:00 3:00 4:30 7:00 8:30
Angel Has Fallen (R) 7:00 10:00
Overcomer (PG) 10:45 1:25 4:10 6:45 9:45
Good Boys (R) 4:30 7:50 9:55
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) 10:45 4:55 9:55
The Lion King (PG) 10:50 1:30 4:10 6:50 9:30
Toy Story 4 (PG) 11:05 1:30 4:15
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
Ad Astra (PG-13) 7:00 9:50
Rambo: Last Blood (R) 7:15 9:45
IT Chapter Two (R) 6:45
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Rambo: Last Blood (R) 7:00 9:45
IT Chapter Two (R) 6:45
Ad Astra (PG-13) 7:00 9:50
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
Hustlers (R) 1:00 4:15 7:10 9:40
IT Chapter Two (R) 1:00 4:30 8:00
The Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13) 1:25 4:25 7:10 9:35
Rambo: Last Blood (R) 1:40 4:40 7:20 9:50
The Lion King (PG) 1:20 4:10 6:50 9:30
Overcomer (PG) 1:10 4:00 6:40 9:25
Ad Astra (PG-13) 1:30 4:20 7:00 9:45
See website for more showtimes.
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Call theater for showtimes.
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
Ad Astra (PG-13) 7:00 9:45
IT Chapter Two (R) 6:45
Overcomer (PG) 7:15 9:50
See website for showtimes.