Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St.
712-277-8300
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 10:00 11:30 12:00 12:30 1:30 3:00 3:30 4:00 5:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:30 10:00 10:30
Black Adams 10:15 4:05 7:00 9:55
Ticket to Paradise 10:45 1:40 4:15 6:55 9:235
Armageddon Time 4:00 6:45
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 10:00 10:30 11:00 11:30 12:00 2:00 2:30 3:00 3:30 4:00 5:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:00
Black Adam 11:40 1:45 3:10 6:10 9:30
Prey for the Devil 10:15 12:45 3:20 9:20
Ticket to Paradise 10:05 12:35 3:15 6:05 9:05
Halloween Ends 6:15
Smile 6:25 9:30
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 10:25 1:05 3:45
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa;
712-564-1778
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7:00
Black Adam 7:10
Prey for the Devil 7:20
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE; 402-873-6487
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 6:30 7:30 10:00
Ticket to Paradise 7:00 9:30
Prey for the Devil 7:20
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7:00
Black Adam 7:10
Prey for the Devil 7:20
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE; 402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD; 605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA; 712-737-8866
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 6:00 7:30 9:35
Black Adams 6:30 9:30
Ticket to Paradise 6:35 9:20
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Luck 7:30
Ticket to Paradise 7:40
Prey for the Devil 7:50