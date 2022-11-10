 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Showtimes

Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St.

712-277-8300

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 10:00 11:30 12:00 12:30 1:30 3:00 3:30 4:00 5:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:30 10:00 10:30

Black Adams 10:15 4:05 7:00 9:55

Ticket to Paradise 10:45 1:40 4:15 6:55 9:235

Armageddon Time 4:00 6:45

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 10:00 10:30 11:00 11:30 12:00 2:00 2:30 3:00 3:30 4:00 5:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:00

Black Adam 11:40 1:45 3:10 6:10 9:30

Prey for the Devil 10:15 12:45 3:20 9:20

Ticket to Paradise 10:05 12:35 3:15 6:05 9:05

Halloween Ends 6:15

Smile 6:25 9:30

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 10:25 1:05 3:45

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa;

712-564-1778

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7:00

Black Adam 7:10

Prey for the Devil 7:20

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE; 402-873-6487

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 6:30 7:30 10:00

Ticket to Paradise 7:00 9:30

Prey for the Devil 7:20

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA

712-246-2245

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7:00

Black Adam 7:10

Prey for the Devil 7:20

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE; 402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD; 605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA; 712-737-8866

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 6:00 7:30 9:35

Black Adams 6:30 9:30

Ticket to Paradise 6:35 9:20

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Luck 7:30

Ticket to Paradise 7:40

Prey for the Devil 7:50

krullcinemas.com

