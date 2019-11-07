LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Terminator: Dark Fate (R) 3:05 6:00 9:25
Joker (R) 12:45 3:30 6:15 9:05
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 1:10 4:15 7:20
Harriet (PG-13) 12:50 3:45 6:45 9:35
The Addams Family (PG) 2:45 5:00 7:15 9:30
Zombieland 2: Double Tap (R) 1:30 4:00 6:30 9:10
Countdown (PG-13) 2:00 4:10 6:35 8:50
Arctic Dogs (PG) 12:30
Abominable (PG) 12:35 3:00 5:25 8:00
Doctor Sleep (R) 2:05 5:30 9:00
Midway (PG-13) 1:00 4:05 7:25
Last Christmas (PG-13) 2:00 4:25 6:50 9:15
Playing With Fire (PG) 1:05 3:50 6:10 8:35
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Doctor Sleep (R) 10:35 8:30
Doctor Sleep (R) (ACX) 12:15 3:30 6:45 9:55
Western Stars (PG) 11:30 1:50 4:15 6:30 9:00
Playing With Fire (PG) (Recliners) 10:30 11:15 1:40 4:35 7:00 9:20
Midway (PG-13) (Recliners) 12:45 3:45 6:45 9:45
Midway (PG-13) 10:30
The Lighthouse (R) 11:25 1:55 4:25 7:00 9:30
Last Christmas (PG-13) (Recliners) 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 9:45
Arctic Dogs (PG) 10:55 1:15 4:15
Harriet (PG-13) 10:35 1:20 4:05 6:50 9:35
Motherless Brooklyn (R) 1:35 4:50 8:00
Terminator: Dark Fate (R) 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:05 9:55
Countdown (PG-13) 7:45 9:55
Zombieland 2: Double Tap (R) 12:40 3:00 5:20 7:40 10:00
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 10:40 1:25 4:15 7:00 9:40
The Addams Family (PG) 10:30 1:50 4:00 6:15
Joker (R) 10:50 1:35 4:25 7:10 9:55
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Playing With Fire (PG) 7:15 9:30
Terminator: Dark Fate (R) 7:00 9:50
Doctor Sleep (R) 6:45 9:50
See website for showtimes.
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
See website for showtimes.
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
See website for showtimes.
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
See website for showtimes.
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, S.D.
605-624-3331
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
See website for showtimes.