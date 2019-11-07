Showtimes
Showtimes

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Terminator: Dark Fate (R) 3:05 6:00 9:25

Joker (R) 12:45 3:30 6:15 9:05

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 1:10 4:15 7:20

Harriet (PG-13) 12:50 3:45 6:45 9:35

The Addams Family (PG) 2:45 5:00 7:15 9:30

Zombieland 2: Double Tap (R) 1:30 4:00 6:30 9:10

Countdown (PG-13) 2:00 4:10 6:35 8:50

Arctic Dogs (PG) 12:30

Abominable (PG) 12:35 3:00 5:25 8:00

Doctor Sleep (R) 2:05 5:30 9:00

Midway (PG-13) 1:00 4:05 7:25

Last Christmas (PG-13) 2:00 4:25 6:50 9:15

Playing With Fire (PG) 1:05 3:50 6:10 8:35

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Doctor Sleep (R) 10:35 8:30

Doctor Sleep (R) (ACX) 12:15 3:30 6:45 9:55

Western Stars (PG) 11:30 1:50 4:15 6:30 9:00

Playing With Fire (PG) (Recliners) 10:30 11:15 1:40 4:35 7:00 9:20

Midway (PG-13) (Recliners) 12:45 3:45 6:45 9:45

Midway (PG-13) 10:30

The Lighthouse (R) 11:25 1:55 4:25 7:00 9:30

Last Christmas (PG-13) (Recliners) 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 9:45

Arctic Dogs (PG) 10:55 1:15 4:15

Harriet (PG-13) 10:35 1:20 4:05 6:50 9:35

Motherless Brooklyn (R) 1:35 4:50 8:00

Terminator: Dark Fate (R) 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:05 9:55

Countdown (PG-13) 7:45 9:55

Zombieland 2: Double Tap (R) 12:40 3:00 5:20 7:40 10:00

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 10:40 1:25 4:15 7:00 9:40

The Addams Family (PG) 10:30 1:50 4:00 6:15

Joker (R) 10:50 1:35 4:25 7:10 9:55

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Playing With Fire (PG) 7:15 9:30

Terminator: Dark Fate (R) 7:00 9:50

Doctor Sleep (R) 6:45 9:50

See website for showtimes.

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

See website for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, S.D.

605-624-3331

www.vermilliontheaters.com

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for showtimes.

