LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Rocketman (R) 11:45 2:45 6:00 9:00
The Secret Life of Pets 2 3D (PG) 1:40 7:15
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 11:00 4:15 9:30
Dark Phoenix 3D (PG-13) 10:45 4:00 9:45
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 1:15 6:45
Check website for more showtimes.
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Dark Phoenix (3D) (PG-13) 8:00 10:30
Dark Phoenix (ACX) (PG-13) 7:20 9:55
Dark Phoenix (Recliners) (PG-13) 10:30 11:15 1:15 2:00 3:50 4:35 6:30 9:10
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (3D) (PG) 11:00 1:10 3:30 5:45
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 10:15
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (ACX) (PG) 10:30 12:40 2:50 5:00
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (Recliners) (PG) 11:30 1:45 4:15 6:30 7:10 8:45 9:20
Godzilla (PG-13) 10:40 1:30 4:20 7:10 10:00
Ma (R) 11:45 2:30 5:15 7:35 9:55
Rocketman (R) 10:45 1:30 4:25 7:15 9:55
Aladdin (PG) 10:30 11:00 1:20 2:00 4:10 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:50
Booksmart (R) 7:20 9:45
A Dog's Journey (PG) 11:05 1:40 4:35
John Wick: Parabellum (R) 10:35 1:25 4:15 7:05 10:00
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 11:00 1:35 4:05 6:35
Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 10:45 2:30 6:30 9:00
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 6:45 9:30
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 4:30 7:15
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (3D) (PG) 1:30 9:25
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 1:15 4:15 7:00 9:35
See website for showtimes
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 1:15 4:15 7:00 9:35
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:15 9:25
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 6:45 9:30
See website for more showtimes.
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 4:15 9:30
Dark Phoenix (3D) (PG-13) 1:15 7:00
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:15 9:30
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 6:45 9:35
See website for showtimes.
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 4:20 9:45
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 6:50 9:35
Aladdin (PG) 1:15 4:15 6:50 9:30
John Wick: Parabellum (R) 1:10 4:10 7:00 9:40
Ma (R) 1:25 4:25 7:10 9:30
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (3D) (PG) 1:30 9:25
Rocketman (R) 1:10 4:10 7:00 9:40
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 4:30 7:20
Dark Phoenix (3D) (PG-13) 1:20 7:10
See website for more showtimes.
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Call theater for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Call theater for showtimes.
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Call theater for showtimes.
State Theatre
124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA
712-368 - 6226
See website for showtimes.
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
Dark Phoenix (3D) (PG-13) 1:15 7:10
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 4:15 9:45
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:20 9:30
Aladdin (PG) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:45
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 1:10 4:00 6:50 9:35
Rocketman (R) 1:20 4:15 7:00 9:40
See website for more showtimes.
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 6:45 9:30
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 7:15 9:25
Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 7:00 9:35
See website for showtimes.