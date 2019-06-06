{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Rocketman (R) 11:45 2:45 6:00 9:00

The Secret Life of Pets 2 3D (PG) 1:40 7:15

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 11:00 4:15 9:30

Dark Phoenix 3D (PG-13) 10:45 4:00 9:45

Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 1:15 6:45

Check website for more showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Dark Phoenix (3D) (PG-13) 8:00 10:30

Dark Phoenix (ACX) (PG-13) 7:20 9:55

Dark Phoenix (Recliners) (PG-13) 10:30 11:15 1:15 2:00 3:50 4:35 6:30 9:10

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (3D) (PG) 11:00 1:10 3:30 5:45

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 10:15

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (ACX) (PG) 10:30 12:40 2:50 5:00

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (Recliners) (PG) 11:30 1:45 4:15 6:30 7:10 8:45 9:20

Godzilla (PG-13) 10:40 1:30 4:20 7:10 10:00

Ma (R) 11:45 2:30 5:15 7:35 9:55

Rocketman (R) 10:45 1:30 4:25 7:15 9:55

Aladdin (PG) 10:30 11:00 1:20 2:00 4:10 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:50

Booksmart (R) 7:20 9:45

A Dog's Journey (PG) 11:05 1:40 4:35

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 10:35 1:25 4:15 7:05 10:00

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (PG) 11:00 1:35 4:05 6:35

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 10:45 2:30 6:30 9:00

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 6:45 9:30

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 4:30 7:15

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (3D) (PG) 1:30 9:25

Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 1:15 4:15 7:00 9:35

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 1:15 4:15 7:00 9:35

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:15 9:25

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 6:45 9:30

See website for more showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 4:15 9:30

Dark Phoenix (3D) (PG-13) 1:15 7:00

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:15 9:30

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 6:45 9:35

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 4:20 9:45

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 6:50 9:35

Aladdin (PG) 1:15 4:15 6:50 9:30

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 1:10 4:10 7:00 9:40

Ma (R) 1:25 4:25 7:10 9:30

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (3D) (PG) 1:30 9:25

Rocketman (R) 1:10 4:10 7:00 9:40

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 4:30 7:20

Dark Phoenix (3D) (PG-13) 1:20 7:10

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

State Theatre

124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA

712-368 - 6226

www.holsteinstatetheatre.com

See website for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Dark Phoenix (3D) (PG-13) 1:15 7:10

Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 4:15 9:45

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:20 9:30

Aladdin (PG) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:45

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 1:10 4:00 6:50 9:35

Rocketman (R) 1:20 4:15 7:00 9:40

See website for more showtimes.

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13) 6:45 9:30

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 7:15 9:25

Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 7:00 9:35

See website for showtimes.

