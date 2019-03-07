Try 3 months for $3

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Captain Marvel 3D (PG-13) 3:15

Captain Marvel (PG-13) 11:30 2:45 6:45 9:55

Check website for more showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Captain Marvel 3D (PG-13) 11:45 12:30 2:45 3:30 5:45 6:30 8:45 9:30

Captain Marvel (PG-13) 11:00 12:00 1:30 2:00 3:00 4:30 5:00 6:00 7:30 8:00 8:30 9:00 10:30 11:00

Captain Marvel ACX (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00

Greta (R) 11:30 2:00 5:00 7:30 9:55

Madea Family Funeral (PG-13) 11:10 1:50 4:30 7:10 9:45

How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World (PG) 11:45 1:45 2:15 4:15 4:45 6:45 7:15 9:15 9:45

Fighting With My Family (PG-13) 6:45 9:20

Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 10:50 1:35 4:20 7:05 9:50

Cold Pursuit (R) 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:05 9:50

Lego Movie 2: Second Part (PG) 11:15 1:45 4:15

Green Book (PG-13) 10:50

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Captain Marvel 3D (PG-13) 7:30

Captain Marvel (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World (PG) 7:15 9:35

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Captain Marvel (PG-13) 7:00 8:00 9:45

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 7:15 9:40

See website for more showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Captain Marvel (PG-13) 7:00 9:50

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Captain Marvel 3D (PG-13) 1:30 4:30 7:30

Captain Marvel (PG-13) 1:00 2:00 3:00 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 9:00 9:55

Greta (R) 1:20 4:20 7:20 9:45

Fighting With My Family (PG-13) 7:10 9:35

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:40

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 1:10 4:10

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

State Theatre

124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA

712-368 - 6226

www.holsteinstatetheatre.com

See website for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Captain Marvel 3D (PG-13) 7:30

Captain Marvel (PG-13) 7:00 8:00 9:45

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 7:15 9:40

Greta (R) 7:20 9:35

See website for more showtimes.

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Captain Marvel (PG-13) 7:00 9:50

Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 7:30 9:30

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 7:15 9:40

See website for showtimes.

