LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Captain Marvel 3D (PG-13) 3:15
Captain Marvel (PG-13) 11:30 2:45 6:45 9:55
Check website for more showtimes.
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Captain Marvel 3D (PG-13) 11:45 12:30 2:45 3:30 5:45 6:30 8:45 9:30
Captain Marvel (PG-13) 11:00 12:00 1:30 2:00 3:00 4:30 5:00 6:00 7:30 8:00 8:30 9:00 10:30 11:00
Captain Marvel ACX (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00
Greta (R) 11:30 2:00 5:00 7:30 9:55
Madea Family Funeral (PG-13) 11:10 1:50 4:30 7:10 9:45
How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World (PG) 11:45 1:45 2:15 4:15 4:45 6:45 7:15 9:15 9:45
Fighting With My Family (PG-13) 6:45 9:20
Alita: Battle Angel (PG-13) 10:50 1:35 4:20 7:05 9:50
Cold Pursuit (R) 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:05 9:50
Lego Movie 2: Second Part (PG) 11:15 1:45 4:15
Green Book (PG-13) 10:50
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Captain Marvel 3D (PG-13) 7:30
Captain Marvel (PG-13) 7:00 9:45
How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World (PG) 7:15 9:35
See website for showtimes
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
Captain Marvel (PG-13) 7:00 8:00 9:45
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 7:15 9:40
See website for more showtimes.
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Captain Marvel (PG-13) 7:00 9:50
See website for showtimes.
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
Captain Marvel 3D (PG-13) 1:30 4:30 7:30
Captain Marvel (PG-13) 1:00 2:00 3:00 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 9:00 9:55
Greta (R) 1:20 4:20 7:20 9:45
Fighting With My Family (PG-13) 7:10 9:35
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:40
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (PG) 1:10 4:10
See website for more showtimes.
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Call theater for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Call theater for showtimes.
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Call theater for showtimes.
State Theatre
124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA
712-368 - 6226
See website for showtimes.
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
Captain Marvel 3D (PG-13) 7:30
Captain Marvel (PG-13) 7:00 8:00 9:45
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 7:15 9:40
Greta (R) 7:20 9:35
See website for more showtimes.
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
Captain Marvel (PG-13) 7:00 9:50
Isn't It Romantic (PG-13) 7:30 9:30
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 7:15 9:40
See website for showtimes.