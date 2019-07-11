{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 11:00 11:45 12:15 2:05 3:00 3:30 5:10 6:15 7:00 8:15 9:30 10:10

Toy Story 4 (PG) 11:00 1:30 4:00 6:30 9:00

Midsommar (R) 11:20 2:40 6:15 9:45

Annabelle Comes Home (R) 1:50 4:40 7:15 9:55

Aladdin (PG) 11:30 2:30 5:45 8:45

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:00 3:15 5:30

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 11:35 3:45 8:00

Men In Black: International (PG-13) 1:15 7:30

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 4:30 10:15

Child's Play (R) 7:50 10:10

Stuber (R) 11:15 1:45 4:15 6:45 9:25

Crawl (R) 12:30 2:50 5:15 7:45 10:05

Check website for more showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Crawl (Recliners) (R) 11:00 1:10 3:20 5:30 7:40 9:50

Stuber (Recliners) (R) 10:45 1:00 3:10 5:20 7:35 9:50

Midsommar (R) 6:45 9:50

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 11:00 2:00 5:00 8:00

Spider-Man: Far From Home (ACX) (PG-13) 10:00 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00

Spider-Man: Far From Home (Recliners) (PG-13) 12:00 3:00 6:00 9:00

Yesterday (Recliners) (PG-13) 10:50 1:45 4:30 7:10 9:45

Annabelle Comes Home (R) 1:55 7:20 9:50

Toy Story 4 (PG) 10:15 11:00 12:45 1:30 3:15 4:05 6:00 7:00 8:30 9:30

Men In Black: International (PG-13) 10:20 1:10 4:15 9:15

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 10:30 11:30 1:35 4:45 6:50

Rocketman (R) 10:20 1:20 4:05 6:45 9:30

Aladdin (PG) 10:10 1:05 4:00 6:50 9:40

John Wick: Parabellum (R) 4:10 7:05 9:55

Avengers: Endgame (Recliners) (PG-13) 10:30 2:30

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55

Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:45

Booksmart (R) 7:15 9:50

Aladdin (PG) 1:15 4:15

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Aladdin (PG) 1:15 4:15

Booksmart (R) 7:15 9:50

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55

Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:30 4:30 7:130 9:45

See website for more showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Stuber (R) 1:35 4:35 7:25 9:50

Midsommar (R) 7:00 9:45

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55

Yesterday (PG-13) 1:25 4:25 7:10 9:45

Annabelle Comes Home (R) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:55

Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:45

Crawl (R) 1:45 4:45 7:35 9:40

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1:10 4:10

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

State Theatre

124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA

712-368 - 6226

www.holsteinstatetheatre.com

See website for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Stuber (R) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:45

Midsommar (R) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50

Toy Story 4 (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:45

Crawl (R) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:45

See website for more showtimes.

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for showtimes.

