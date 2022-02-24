 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Showtimes

Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

Blacklight 4:35 7:10

Marry Me 3:50 4:20 6:35 7:05

Moonfall 3:55 6:50

Jackass Forever 4:00 5:00 6:30 7:00 7:30

Scream 4:30 7:20

American Underdog 4:05 6:45

Licorice Pizza 3:50 6:50 

Sing 2 4:15

Spider-Man: No Way Home 3:50 7:05

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

The Cursed 4:00 7:00 10:05

Dog 3:45 6:30 9:15

Uncharted 4:00 7:00 10:00

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Uncharted 7:00

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Uncharted 7:15

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

Uncharted 4:15 7:15

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

Licorice Pizza 7:15

Redeeming Love 7:20

Moonfall 7:25

Marry Me 7:25

Jackass Forever 7:30

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Marry Me 7:15

Moonfall 7:30

Jackass Forever 7:45

krullcinemas.com

