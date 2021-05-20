 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Showtimes
0 comments

Showtimes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712 277 8300

Dream Horse 4:15 7:05 9:40

Spiral: Saw 5:00 7:30 9:55

Those Who Wish Me Dead 4:30 7:15 9:45

Profile 5:15 8:00

Wrath of Man 4:05 7:05 9:50

Here Today 4:10 7:00 9:45

Mortal Kombat 4:35 7:15 9:50

The Girl Who Believes in Miracles 6:15

Nobody 5:10 7:20

The Unholy 4:50 7:40 10:05

Godzilla vs. Kong 4:25 7:10 9:50

Raya and The Last Dragon 4:00 6:40 9:25

Tom and Jerry 4:05 6:30 9:10

Scoob 4:20 6:45 9:15

www.acxcinemas.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

Demon Slayer 4:45 7:45

Wrath of Man 5:15 8:15

Finding You 4:15 7:15

Spiral: Saw 4:00 6:25 8:50

Profile 5:30 8:15

Those Who Wish Me Dead 6:00 7:45

Here Today 5:00 

Mortal Kombat 8:00

Raya and The Last Dragon 4:15 7:00

Scoob 3:30 7:30 

The Unholy 6:00 7:45

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Those Who Wish Me Dead 7:15 9:45

Spiral: Saw 7:30 9:55

Scoob 7:00 9:30

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Spiral: Saw  7:30 

Those Who Wish Me Dead 7:15

Scoob 7:00 

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

Here Today 6:30 9:15

Wrath of Man 6:35 9:15

Those Who Wish Me Dead 6:35 9:00

Scoob 6:45 9:00

Spiral: Saw 6:40 9:05

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Mortal Kombat 7:00

Wrath of Man 7:15

Scoobs 6:45 9:00

krullcinemas.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News