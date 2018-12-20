LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Bumblebee 3D (PG-13) 4:00 10:05
Bumblebee (PG-13) 1:00 7:00
Aquaman 3D (PG-13) 11:30 3:00
Aquaman (PG-13) 6:45 10:15
Mary Poppins Returns (PG) 12:00 3:15 6:30 9:45
Welcome to Marwen (PG-13) 11:15 2:15 5:30 8:30
Second Act (PG-13) 11:45 2:30 5:15 8:00
Check website for more showtimes.
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Aquaman (PG-13) 10:30 11:30 1:30 2:30 4:30 5:30 6:30 7:30 8:30 9:30 10:30
Bumblebee (PG-13) 11:05 1:40 4:15 7:20 9:55
Mary Queen of Scots (R) 10:50 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00
Second Act (PG-13) 11:20 2:00 4:40 7:10 9:40
Welcome to Marwen (PG-13) 10:50 1:25 4:05 6:45 9:20
Mary Poppins Returns (PG) 11:10 12:30 2:15 4:00 5:15 7:00 8:15 9:55
Green Book (PG-13) 4:20 7:10
Mortal Engines (PG-13) 10:40 1:35 4:25 7:15 10:00
The Mule (R) 10:45 1:25 4:05 6:40 9:20
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 10:40 1:20 4:10 6:50 9:30
Once Upon a Deadpool (PG-13) 11:00 1:40 10:00
Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 10:30 1:10 3:45
Instant Family (PG-13) 3:50
The Grinch (PG) 1:45 6:45
Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 9:35
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Aquaman (PG-13) 7:00 9:55
Mary Poppins Returns (PG) 6:50 9:40
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 7:10 9:45
See website for showtimes
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
Aquaman (PG-13) 7:00 9:55
Mary Poppins Returns (PG) 6:50 9:40
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 7:15 9:45
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Aquaman (PG-13) 7:00 9:55
Mary Poppins Returns (PG) 6:50 9:40
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 7:15 9:45
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
Aquaman (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00
Bumblebee (PG-13) 1:20 4:25 7:15 9:45
Second Act (PG-13) 1:40 4:35 7:20 9:40
Mary Poppins Returns (PG) 1:10 4:20 7:10 9:55
Mortal Engines (PG-13) 1:25 4:25 7:15 9:55
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 1:20 4:10 6:45 9:30
Once Upon a Deadpool (PG-13) 9:00
The Grinch (PG) 1:10 4:05 6:30
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Call theater for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Call theater for showtimes.
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Call theater for showtimes.
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
Aquaman (PG-13) 7:00 9:55
Bumblebee (PG-13) 7:15 9:45
Mary Poppins Returns (PG) 7:05 9:50
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 7:15 9:45
Once Upon a Deadpool (PG-13) 9:15
The Grinch (PG) 6:50
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
Aquaman (PG-13) 7:00 10:00
Mary Poppins Returns (PG) 7:10 9:55
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 7:20 9:50