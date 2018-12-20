Try 1 month for 99¢

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Bumblebee 3D (PG-13) 4:00 10:05

Bumblebee (PG-13) 1:00 7:00

Aquaman 3D (PG-13) 11:30 3:00

Aquaman (PG-13) 6:45 10:15

Mary Poppins Returns (PG) 12:00 3:15 6:30 9:45

Welcome to Marwen (PG-13) 11:15 2:15 5:30 8:30

Second Act (PG-13) 11:45 2:30 5:15 8:00

Check website for more showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Aquaman (PG-13) 10:30 11:30 1:30 2:30 4:30 5:30 6:30 7:30 8:30 9:30 10:30

Bumblebee (PG-13) 11:05 1:40 4:15 7:20 9:55

Mary Queen of Scots (R) 10:50 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00

Second Act (PG-13) 11:20 2:00 4:40 7:10 9:40

Welcome to Marwen (PG-13) 10:50 1:25 4:05 6:45 9:20

Mary Poppins Returns (PG) 11:10 12:30 2:15 4:00 5:15 7:00 8:15 9:55

Green Book (PG-13) 4:20 7:10

Mortal Engines (PG-13) 10:40 1:35 4:25 7:15 10:00

The Mule (R) 10:45 1:25 4:05 6:40 9:20

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 10:40 1:20 4:10 6:50 9:30

Once Upon a Deadpool (PG-13) 11:00 1:40 10:00

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 10:30 1:10 3:45

Instant Family (PG-13) 3:50

The Grinch (PG) 1:45 6:45

Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 9:35

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Aquaman (PG-13) 7:00 9:55

Mary Poppins Returns (PG) 6:50 9:40

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 7:10 9:45

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Aquaman (PG-13) 7:00 9:55

Mary Poppins Returns (PG) 6:50 9:40

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 7:15 9:45

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Aquaman (PG-13) 7:00 9:55

Mary Poppins Returns (PG) 6:50 9:40

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 7:15 9:45

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Aquaman (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00

Bumblebee (PG-13) 1:20 4:25 7:15 9:45

Second Act (PG-13) 1:40 4:35 7:20 9:40

Mary Poppins Returns (PG) 1:10 4:20 7:10 9:55

Mortal Engines (PG-13) 1:25 4:25 7:15 9:55

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 1:20 4:10 6:45 9:30

Once Upon a Deadpool (PG-13) 9:00

The Grinch (PG) 1:10 4:05 6:30

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Aquaman (PG-13) 7:00 9:55

Bumblebee (PG-13) 7:15 9:45

Mary Poppins Returns (PG) 7:05 9:50

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 7:15 9:45

Once Upon a Deadpool (PG-13) 9:15

The Grinch (PG) 6:50

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Aquaman (PG-13) 7:00 10:00

Mary Poppins Returns (PG) 7:10 9:55

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 7:20 9:50

