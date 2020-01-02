LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) (3D) 4:30 7:30 10:20
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 3:45 6:45 9:45
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) (3D) 4:40 8:15 8:35 11:50
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 3:30 4:05 7:10 7:45 10:45 11:25
Cats (PG) 3:30 4:05 7:10 7:45 10:45 11:25
The Grudge (R) 5:30 8:00
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Bombshell (R) 2:00 4:45 7:15 9:45
Cats (PG) 4:30 7:05 9:40
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 9:00
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) (3D) 3:15 6:30 9:45
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) (ACX) 3:45 7:00 10:15
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) (Recliners) 2:30 4:15 5:00 6:00 7:30 8:30 9:30
Richard Jewell (R) 4:00 6:50 9:45
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 3:15 4:20 6:05 7:10 9:55
Black Christmas (PG-13) 5:45 8:00 10:15
Knives Out (PG-13) 4:10 7:05 9:55
Frozen 2 (PG) 11:00 12:35 1:35 3:10 4:10 6:45 9:15
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) 4:05 6:35 9:10
You have free articles remaining.
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 3:30 7:00
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 4:00 6:45
Frozen 2 (PG) 4:15 6:35
See website for showtimes.
Cinema 5
251 N. Main Ave. 106
Sioux Center, Iowa
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2D) 3:00 3:50 6:20 7:00
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (3D) 9:40
Cats (PG) 1:20 4:10 6:40 9:10
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 3:45 6:50 9:35
Frozen 2 (PG) 4:00 6:40 9:10
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, S.D.
605-624-3331