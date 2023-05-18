Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St., 712-277-8300
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 3:15 3:45 4:15 4:45 6:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:25
Love Again 4:30 7:10 9:45
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret 4:10 6:45 9:20
Big George Foreman 6:50
Evil Dead Rise 4:45 7:30 9:55
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant 4:05 6:55 9:45
Sisu 4:45 7:25 9:40
Air 4:15 7:15 9:55
The Super Mario Bros Movie 3:15 4:00 6:50 9:20
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 3:50 9:50
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road, 712-276-3062
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 3:00 3:30 4:00 4:30 5:00 6:00 6:15 7:00 7:30 8:00
Book Club: The Next Chapter 5:00 7:45
Love Again 7:45
Hypnotic 6:00
Roll With It 7:00
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 7:00
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant 7:20
Evil Dead Rise 7:10
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 7:00
Pretty in Pink 7:00
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 7:00
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant 7:20
Evil Dead Rise 7:10
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 7:15 7:30
Big George Foreman 7:15
Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret 7:25
Super Mario Brothers Movie 7:30
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 7:30
Pope’s Exorcist 7:40
The Super Mario Bros Movie 7:20