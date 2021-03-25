Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712 277 8300
Nobody 4:00 4:30 5:30 6:00 6:30 7:00 8:00 8:30 9:00 9:30 9:55
The Courier 4:05 6:45 9:35
Chaos Walking 4:15 7:05 9:45
Raya and The Last Dragon 4:05 4L30 7:10 9:55
Tom and Jerry 4:00 5:00 6:50 9:30
The Vigil 7:35 9:50
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
The Courier 7:30
Nobody 7:00 7:45
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Tom and Jerry 6:45
The Father 7:15
Raya and The Last Dragon 7:00
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Tom and Jerry 6:45
The Father 7:15
Raya and The Last Dragon 7:00
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
See website for showtimes
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Tom and Jerry 6:30 9:00
The Courier 6:30 9:10
Chaos Walking 6:35 9:10
Raya and The Last Dragon 6:25 9:05
Nobody 6:40 9:15
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Tom and Jerry 6:45
Raya and The Last Dragon 7:00
The Father 7:15