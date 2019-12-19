LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) (3D) 1:30 7:30
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 4:30
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) (3D) 10:00 1:00 4:40 8:15 11:50
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 12:00 12:30 3:30 4:05 7:10 7:45 10:45 11:25
Cats (PG) 7:00
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Bombshell (R) 9:15 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45
Cats (PG) 11:15 1:50 4:30 7:05 9:40
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 9:00
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) (3D) 12:00 3:15 6:30 9:45
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) (ACX) 9:15 12:30 3:45 7:00 10:15
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) (Recliners) 9:45 10:15 11:15 1:00 1:30 2:30 4:15 5:00 6:00 7:30 8:30 9:30 10:45
Richard Jewell (R) 9:50 1:05 4:00 6:50 9:45
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 10:30 12:20 1:30 3:15 4:20 6:05 7:10 9:55
Black Christmas (PG-13) 5:45 8:00 10:15
Knives Out (PG-13) 10:10 1:10 4:10 7:05 9:55
Frozen 2 (PG) 11:00 12:35 1:35 3:10 4:10 6:45 9:15
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) 10:45 1:25 4:05 6:35 9:10
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 3:30 7:00 9:30
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 4:00 6:45 9:55
Frozen 2 (PG) 4:00 6:30 9:00
See website for showtimes.
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 4:00 7:00 9:30
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 4:00 6:45 9:55
Frozen 2 (PG) 3:45 6:30 9:00
See website for showtimes.
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 4:00 7:00 9:30
Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 4:00 6:45 10:00
Frozen 2 (PG) 3:45 6:30 9:00
See website for showtimes.
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, S.D.
605-624-3331