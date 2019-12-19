Showtimes
Showtimes

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) (3D) 1:30 7:30

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 4:30

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) (3D) 10:00 1:00 4:40 8:15 11:50

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 12:00 12:30 3:30 4:05 7:10 7:45 10:45 11:25

Cats (PG) 7:00

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Bombshell (R) 9:15 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45

Cats (PG) 11:15 1:50 4:30 7:05 9:40

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 9:00

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) (3D) 12:00 3:15 6:30 9:45

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) (ACX) 9:15 12:30 3:45 7:00 10:15

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) (Recliners) 9:45 10:15 11:15 1:00 1:30 2:30 4:15 5:00 6:00 7:30 8:30 9:30 10:45

Richard Jewell (R) 9:50 1:05 4:00 6:50 9:45

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 10:30 12:20 1:30 3:15 4:20 6:05 7:10 9:55

Black Christmas (PG-13) 5:45 8:00 10:15

Knives Out (PG-13) 10:10 1:10 4:10 7:05 9:55

Frozen 2 (PG) 11:00 12:35 1:35 3:10 4:10 6:45 9:15

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) 10:45 1:25 4:05 6:35 9:10

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 3:30 7:00 9:30

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 4:00 6:45 9:55

Frozen 2 (PG) 4:00 6:30 9:00

See website for showtimes.

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 4:00 7:00 9:30

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 4:00 6:45 9:55

Frozen 2 (PG) 3:45 6:30 9:00

See website for showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) 4:00 7:00 9:30

Jumanji: The Next Level (PG-13) 4:00 6:45 10:00

Frozen 2 (PG) 3:45 6:30 9:00

See website for showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

See website for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, S.D.

605-624-3331

www.vermilliontheaters.com

