LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Glass (PG-13) 12:00 3:10 7:00 10:00

The Upside (PG-13) 11:55 3:00 6:15 9:15

The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) 11:40 2:50 6:10 9:20

Serenity (R) 11:30 2:10 5:00 7:35 10:10

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 12:30 3:15 6:20 9:10

Aquaman (PG-13) 12:15 3:25 6:40 9:50

A Dog's Way Home (PG) 11:45 2:20 4:50 7:20 9:55

Mary Poppins Returns (PG) 3:30 9:45

Bumblebee (PG-13) 3:20 6:30

Escape Room (PG-13) 1:30 4:30 7:25 10:05

The Favourite (R) 11:15 7:30 10:15

Vice (R) 11:50 9:30

Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG) 2:05 4:45

Stan & Ollie (PG) 1:50 4:20

The Mule (R) 12:45 6:50

Second Act (PG-13) 7:10 9:40

Check website for showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Miss Bala (PG-13) 10:50 2:00 4:30 7:05 9:55

The Favourite (R) 11:05 1:45 4:25 7:05 9:45

The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) 11:00 1:40 4:20 7:00 9:40

Serenity (R) 11:10 2:15 4:45 7:25 9:55

Glass (PG-13) 11:10 1:15 4:05 6:55 9:45

Dogs Way Home (PG) 11:20 1:55 4:15 6:45 10:00

The Upside (PG-13) 10:50 1:35 4:20 7:05 9:30

Escape Room (PG-13) 4:35 10:00

Aquaman (PG-13) 11:10 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:15

Bumblebee (PG-13) 11:00 1:35 4:10 6:45 9:25

Green Book (PG-13) 1:00 3:50 6:50 9:40

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) 11:05 1:45 4:25 7:10 9:50

Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 1:40 7:00

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

A Dog's Way Home (PG) 6:50 9:30

The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) 7:00 9:45

Glass (PG-13) 7:10 9:55

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Green Book (R) 7:10 9:55

The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) 7:05 9:45

The Upside (PG-13) 7:00 9:50

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) 1:15 4:10 6:45 9:30

The Favourite (R) 1:25 4:25 7:05 9:45

Glass (PG-13) 1:30 4:30 7:15 10:00

Green Book (PG-13) 1:05 4:05 6:50 9:50

A Dog's Way Home (PG) 1:20 4:20 6:40 9:20

The Upside (PG-13) 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:50

Aquaman (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Favourite (R) 7:05 9:45

The Kid Who Would Be King (PG) 7:15 9:50

Glass (PG-13) 7:10 9:55

A Dog's Way Home (PG) 6:50 9:20

The Upside (PG-13) 7:00 9:40

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

See website for showtimes.

