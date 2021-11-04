 Skip to main content
Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

Eternals 4:00 4:30 6:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:00 9:30 9:55

Antlers 4:35 7:05 9:35

Last Night in Soho 7:05 9:50

A Mouthful of Air 4:10

My Hero Academia: Word Heroes' Mission 7:10 9:50

Ron's Gone Wrong 4:00 6:30

Halloween Kills 4:20 7:20 9:55

No Time to Die 4:00 7:45

Dune 4:15 7:45

The Addams Family 2 4:45

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 4:45 7:15 9:40

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 4:00

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

The Addams Family 2 3:45 7:15

Antlers 3:30 6:00

Dune 3:15 6:30

Eternals 3:00 4:00 6:00 6:15 6:45 7:15 7:45

Halloween Kills 3:00 5:40 8:15

Last Night in Soho 3:15

A Mouthful of Air 4:30 

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission 4:15 7:00

Ron's Gone Wrong 3:45 7:00

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3:15 6:15 8:45

www.amctheatres.com

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Last Night in Soho 7:15 9:35

Ron's Gone Wrong 7:00

Eternals 7:30 9:30

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Last Night in Soho 7:15 9:35

Ron's Gone Wrong 7:00

Eternals 7:30 9:30

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

Last Night in Soho 7:15 9:35

Ron's Gone Wrong 7:00

Eternals 7:30 9:30

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

No Time to Die 6:30 9:30

Eternals 6:30 9:45

Dune 6:35 9:30 

Last Night in Soho 6:45 9:40

Antlers 6:45 9:45

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Dune 6:15 9:15

Ron's Gone Wrong 6:30 9:00

Last Night in Soho 6:45 9:30

krullcinemas.com

