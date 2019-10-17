LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 10:45 1:35 4:25 7:20 10:15
Zombieland 2: Double Tap (R) 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00 9:30
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) (ACX) 1:45
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) (Recliners) 10:45 4:15 7:00 9:45
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 11:45 2:30 5:30 6:15 8:00
Zombieland 2: Double Tap (R) 8:30
Zombieland 2: Double Tap (R) (Recliners) 11:30 2:15 4:50 7:30 9:50
Judy (PG-13) 10:40 1:20 4:00 6:45 9:30
The Addams Family (PG) 10:40 1:15 4:00 6:50 9:15
The Addams Family (PG) (Recliners) 11:30 2:00 5:00
Judy (PG-13) 10:40 1:20 4:00 6:45 9:35
Jexi (R) 1:50 4:35 8:15
Gemini Man (PG-13) 11:00 1:40 4:25 7:10 9:55
Joker (R) 11:30 2:15 5:15
Joker (R) (ACX) (Recliners) 10:45 4:30 7:15 10:00
Joker (R) (Recliners) 1:30 8:15
Abominable (PG) 10:50 1:10 3:30 6:00
Ad Astra (PG-13) 11:10 2:05 9:00
Hustlers (R) 10:35 10:15
Downton Abbey (PG) 10:30 1:20 4:00 6:50 9:40
IT: Chapter 2 (R) 1:00 4:30 8:00
Good Boys (R) 10:50 4:55 7:35 9:50
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Joker (R) 7:00 9:55
The Addams Family (PG) 7:20 9:35
Downton Abbey (PG) 7:10 9:50
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
The Addams Family (PG) 7:20 9:35
Downton Abbey (PG) 7:10 9:50
Joker (R) 7:00 9:55
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
Joker (R) 1:00 4:00 6:50 9:35
IT Chapter Two (R) 1:30 6:40 9:15
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) 1:20 4:20 7:15 9:40
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:50
Abominable (PG) 1:30 4:25 6:45
Gemini Man (PG-13) 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:50
The Addams Family (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:00 9:30
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
Joker (R) 7:00 9:45
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) 7:25 9:50
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 6:50 9:45
Gemini Man (PG-13) 7:15 9:55
The Addams Family (PG) 7:10 9:30
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
The Addams Family (PG) 7:20 9:45
Downton Abbey (PG) 7:10 9:50
Joker (R) 7:00 9:55
