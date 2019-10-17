{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 10:45 1:35 4:25 7:20 10:15

Zombieland 2: Double Tap (R) 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:00 9:30

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) (ACX) 1:45

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) (Recliners) 10:45 4:15 7:00 9:45

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 11:45 2:30 5:30 6:15 8:00

Zombieland 2: Double Tap (R) 8:30

Zombieland 2: Double Tap (R) (Recliners) 11:30 2:15 4:50 7:30 9:50

Judy (PG-13) 10:40 1:20 4:00 6:45 9:30

The Addams Family (PG) 10:40 1:15 4:00 6:50 9:15

The Addams Family (PG) (Recliners) 11:30 2:00 5:00

Judy (PG-13) 10:40 1:20 4:00 6:45 9:35

Jexi (R) 1:50 4:35 8:15

Gemini Man (PG-13) 11:00 1:40 4:25 7:10 9:55

Joker (R) 11:30 2:15 5:15

Joker (R) (ACX) (Recliners) 10:45 4:30 7:15 10:00

Joker (R) (Recliners) 1:30 8:15

Abominable (PG) 10:50 1:10 3:30 6:00

Ad Astra (PG-13) 11:10 2:05 9:00

Hustlers (R) 10:35 10:15

Downton Abbey (PG) 10:30 1:20 4:00 6:50 9:40

IT: Chapter 2 (R) 1:00 4:30 8:00

Good Boys (R) 10:50 4:55 7:35 9:50

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Joker (R) 7:00 9:55

The Addams Family (PG) 7:20 9:35

Downton Abbey (PG) 7:10 9:50

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Addams Family (PG) 7:20 9:35

Downton Abbey (PG) 7:10 9:50

Joker (R) 7:00 9:55

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Joker (R) 1:00 4:00 6:50 9:35

IT Chapter Two (R) 1:30 6:40 9:15

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) 1:20 4:20 7:15 9:40

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:50

Abominable (PG) 1:30 4:25 6:45

Gemini Man (PG-13) 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:50

The Addams Family (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:00 9:30

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.vermilliontheaters.com

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.vermilliontheaters.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

Joker (R) 7:00 9:45

Zombieland: Double Tap (R) 7:25 9:50

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) 6:50 9:45

Gemini Man (PG-13) 7:15 9:55

The Addams Family (PG) 7:10 9:30

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Addams Family (PG) 7:20 9:45

Downton Abbey (PG) 7:10 9:50

Joker (R) 7:00 9:55

See website for showtimes.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments