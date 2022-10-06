Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712-277-8300
Amsterdam 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 1:30 4:15 6:50 9:30
Terrifier 2 6:30 9:40
Bros 4:10 7:00
The Woman King 3:50 6:50
Pearl 4:35
Running the Bases 3:55 6:45
See How They Run 4:45 7:10
Top Gun: Maverick 3:50 6:40
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
Amsterdam 1:30 4:45 8:00
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 1:00 4:00 7:00
Don't Worry Darling 3:00 4:00 6:00 7:00
Smile 7:00
Bros 3:00 4:00 6:00 7:00
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 7:00 9:35
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 7:00 9:35
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 7:00 9:35
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Bros 7:25
Smile 7:20
Don't Worry, Darling 7:20
DC League of Super-Pets 7:30
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Bros 7:30
Don't Worry, Darling 7:20
Smile 7:40