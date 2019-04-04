LOCAL THEATERS
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062
Dumb
Us (R) 1:45 4:35 7:20 10:05
Captain Marvel (PG-13) 12:00 3:00 6:00 9:15
Wonder Park (PG) 1:15 3:45 6:15 9:00
Five Feet Apart (PG-13) 12:15 3:35 6:45 10:00
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 11:10 2:05 5:00 7:35 10:10
A Madea Family Funeral (PG-13) 4:30
Fighting With My Family (PG-13) 2:10 7:45 10:20
Unplanned (R) 12:30 3:25 6:25 9:20
Shazam! 3D (PG-13) 12:45 7:10 10:15
Shazam! (PG-13) 11:00 11:45 1:30 3:15 4:00 4:45 6:30 7:30 9:45
Check website for more showtimes.
Promenade Cinema 14
924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300
The Aftermath (R) 11:05 1:35 4:05 6:40 10:00
The Best of Enemies (R) 11:20 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:15
Pet Sematary (Luxury Recliners) (R) 1:30 4:30 7:20 8:30 9:50
Shazam! (PG-13) 9:00
Shazam! (ACX) (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55
Shazam! (Luxury Recliners) (PG-13) 11:00 2:00 5:00 8:00
Dumbo (PG) 11:15 2:15 5:15
Dumbo (Luxury Recliners) (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:10 9:45
The Beach Bum (R) 7:30 10:00
Gloria Bell (R) 11:05 2:15 4:50 7:20 9:40
Unplanned (R) 11:00 1:35 4:10 6:45 9:20
Us (R) 11:15 1:55 4:35 7:15 9:55
Five Feet Apart (PG-13) 6:30 9:25
Wonder Park (PG) 11:10 1:20 3:45
Captain Marvel (PG-13) 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00
How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World (PG) 11:30 1:10 2:10 3:45 4:45 6:25
Times are subject to change. Refer to website.
NEARBY THEATERS
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa
712-546-1777
Dumbo (PG) 7:30 9:50
Five Feet Apart (PG-13) 7:15 9:30
Captain Marvel (PG-13) 7:00 9:45
See website for showtimes
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.
402-873-6487
Pet Sematary (R) 7:30 9:40
Shazam! (PG-13) 7:00 9:45
Dumbo (PG) 7:15 9:35
See website for more showtimes.
Legacy 3 Theatre
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa
712-246-2245
Pet Sematary (R) 7:30 9:50
Shazam! (PG-13) 7:00 9:45
Dumbo (PG) 7:10 9:35
See website for showtimes.
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.
402-727-9036
Pet Sematary (R) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:55
Shazam! (PG-13) 1:00 2:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:55
Dumbo (PG) 1:20 4:20 7:20 9:50
Unplanned (R) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:40
Us (R) 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:50
Captain Marvel (PG-13) 1:05 4:05 7:05 9:55
See website for more showtimes.
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.
402-833-1833
Call theater for showtimes.
Coyote Twin
10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
Call theater for showtimes.
Vermillion Theatre
4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3546
Call theater for showtimes.
State Theatre
124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA
712-368 - 6226
See website for showtimes.
Holland Plaza Theatre
717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa
712-737-8866
Dumbo (PG) 7:10 9:40
Unplanned (R) 7:05 9:35
Pet Sematary (R) 7:20 9:55
Shazam! (PG-13) 7:00 9:50
Five Feet Apart (PG-13) 7:15 9:45
See website for more showtimes.
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa
712-324-2121
Five Feet Apart (PG-13) 7:10 9:40
Shazam! (PG-13) 7:00 9:50
Dumbo (PG) 7:20 9:45
See website for showtimes.