LOCAL THEATERS

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Rd. 712-276-3062

www.amctheatres.com

Dumb

Us (R) 1:45 4:35 7:20 10:05

Captain Marvel (PG-13) 12:00 3:00 6:00 9:15

Wonder Park (PG) 1:15 3:45 6:15 9:00

Five Feet Apart (PG-13) 12:15 3:35 6:45 10:00

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 11:10 2:05 5:00 7:35 10:10

A Madea Family Funeral (PG-13) 4:30

Fighting With My Family (PG-13) 2:10 7:45 10:20

Unplanned (R) 12:30 3:25 6:25 9:20

Shazam! 3D (PG-13) 12:45 7:10 10:15

Shazam! (PG-13) 11:00 11:45 1:30 3:15 4:00 4:45 6:30 7:30 9:45

Check website for more showtimes.

Promenade Cinema 14

924 Fourth St. 712-277-8300

www.mainstreettheatres.com

The Aftermath (R) 11:05 1:35 4:05 6:40 10:00

The Best of Enemies (R) 11:20 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:15

Pet Sematary (Luxury Recliners) (R) 1:30 4:30 7:20 8:30 9:50

Shazam! (PG-13) 9:00

Shazam! (ACX) (PG-13) 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:55

Shazam! (Luxury Recliners) (PG-13) 11:00 2:00 5:00 8:00

Dumbo (PG) 11:15 2:15 5:15

Dumbo (Luxury Recliners) (PG) 1:15 4:15 7:10 9:45

The Beach Bum (R) 7:30 10:00

Gloria Bell (R) 11:05 2:15 4:50 7:20 9:40

Unplanned (R) 11:00 1:35 4:10 6:45 9:20

Us (R) 11:15 1:55 4:35 7:15 9:55

Five Feet Apart (PG-13) 6:30 9:25

Wonder Park (PG) 11:10 1:20 3:45

Captain Marvel (PG-13) 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00

How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World (PG) 11:30 1:10 2:10 3:45 4:45 6:25

Times are subject to change. Refer to website.

NEARBY THEATERS

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave. SW, Le Mars, Iowa

712-546-1777

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Dumbo (PG) 7:30 9:50

Five Feet Apart (PG-13) 7:15 9:30

Captain Marvel (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

See website for showtimes

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S 11th St, Nebraska City, Neb.

402-873-6487

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Pet Sematary (R) 7:30 9:40

Shazam! (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

Dumbo (PG) 7:15 9:35

See website for more showtimes.

Legacy 3 Theatre

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa

712-246-2245

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Pet Sematary (R) 7:30 9:50

Shazam! (PG-13) 7:00 9:45

Dumbo (PG) 7:10 9:35

See website for showtimes.

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd, Fremont, Neb.

402-727-9036

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Pet Sematary (R) 1:30 4:30 7:30 9:55

Shazam! (PG-13) 1:00 2:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 9:55

Dumbo (PG) 1:20 4:20 7:20 9:50

Unplanned (R) 1:15 4:15 7:15 9:40

Us (R) 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:50

Captain Marvel (PG-13) 1:05 4:05 7:05 9:55

See website for more showtimes.

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St, Wayne, Neb.

402-833-1833

www.majesticonmain.org

Call theater for showtimes.

Coyote Twin

10 E. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

Vermillion Theatre

4 W. Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3546

www.marchfilmsinc.com

Call theater for showtimes.

State Theatre

124 South Main Street, Holstein, IA

712-368 - 6226

www.holsteinstatetheatre.com

See website for showtimes.

Holland Plaza Theatre

717 Eight St. SE, Orange City, Iowa

712-737-8866

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Dumbo (PG) 7:10 9:40

Unplanned (R) 7:05 9:35

Pet Sematary (R) 7:20 9:55

Shazam! (PG-13) 7:00 9:50

Five Feet Apart (PG-13) 7:15 9:45

See website for more showtimes.

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, Iowa

712-324-2121

www.mainstreettheatres.com

Five Feet Apart (PG-13) 7:10 9:40

Shazam! (PG-13) 7:00 9:50

Dumbo (PG) 7:20 9:45

See website for showtimes.

