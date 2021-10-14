Local Theaters
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St
712-277-8300
Halloween Kills 4:15 5:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 8:30 9:00 9:30 10:00
The Last Duel 4:10 6:35 9:25
No Time to Die 4:00 6:00 6:30 7:30 9:30
Lamb 4:05 6:50 10:00
The Addams Family 2 4:00 4:30 5:00 7:15 9:30
After We Fell 4:00 9:55
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 4:15 4:45 6:45 7:15 9:15 9:45
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 4:10 7:35 9:50
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road
712-276-3062
Halloween Kills 4:15 6:00 7:00 8:45 9:45
People are also reading…
The Last Duel 3:00 6:30 9:50
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa
712-564-1778
No Time to Die 7:30
Halloween Kills 7:10 9:45
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 7:00 9:30
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
No Time to Die 7:30
Halloween Kills 7:10 9:45
The Addams Family 2 7:00 9:30
Legacy 3 Theater
712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA
712-246-2245
No Time to Die 7:30
Halloween Kills 7:10 9:45
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 7:00 9:30
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
No Time to Die 6:30 9:30
The Last Duel 6:30 9:30
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 6:30 9:15
Halloween Kills 6:45 9:45
The Addams Family 2 6:45 9:15
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
712-342-2344
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 6:30 9:15
The Many Saints of Newark 6:35 9:25
The Addams Family 2 6:45 9:15