 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Showtimes

  • 0

Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

Halloween Kills 4:15 5:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 8:30 9:00 9:30 10:00

The Last Duel 4:10 6:35 9:25

No Time to Die 4:00 6:00 6:30 7:30 9:30

Lamb 4:05 6:50 10:00

The Addams Family 2 4:00 4:30 5:00 7:15 9:30

After We Fell 4:00 9:55

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 4:15 4:45 6:45 7:15 9:15 9:45

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 4:10 7:35 9:50

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

Halloween Kills 4:15 6:00 7:00 8:45 9:45

People are also reading…

The Last Duel 3:00 6:30 9:50

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

No Time to Die 7:30

Halloween Kills 7:10 9:45

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 7:00 9:30

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

No Time to Die 7:30

Halloween Kills 7:10 9:45

The Addams Family 2 7:00 9:30

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

No Time to Die 7:30

Halloween Kills 7:10 9:45

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 7:00 9:30

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

No Time to Die 6:30 9:30

The Last Duel 6:30 9:30

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 6:30 9:15 

Halloween Kills 6:45 9:45

The Addams Family 2 6:45 9:15

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 6:30 9:15 

The Many Saints of Newark 6:35 9:25

The Addams Family 2 6:45 9:15

krullcinemas.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Movies

New Movies

'NO TIME TO DIE' (Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some disturbing images, brief strong language and suggestive material)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News