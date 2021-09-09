 Skip to main content
Local Theaters

Promenade 14

924 Fourth St

712-277-8300

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 4:00 4:30 5:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:30 10:00

Candyman 4:45 7:25 9:55

The Night House 47:10 9:45

The Protege 7:15 9:55

Paw Patrol: The Movie 4:00 4:30 

Free Guy 4:20 7:00 9:45

Respect 4:05 6:40 9:20

Don't Breath 2 4:25 7:20 9:40

The Suicide Squad 4:00 6:50 9:40

Jungle Cruise 4:00 6:50 9:40

Stillwater 4:10 6:50 9:30

Old 6:45 9:30

Space Jam: A New Legacy 4:05

The Boss Baby: Family Business 4:10

www.acxcinema.com

AMC Southern Hills 12

4400 Sergeant Road

712-276-3062

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 6:00 7:15

Paw Patrol: The Movie 4:00 6:30

The Night House 5:00 7:45

The Protege 4:30 7:15

Candyman 4:30 5:15 6:15 7:00 7:45

Free Guy 4:30 6:50 7:30

Jungle Cruise 4:15 7:30

Don't Breathe 5:10 7:45 

Respect 4:10 7:15

www.amctheatres.com

Nearby Theaters

Royal 3 Cinema

33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, Iowa

712-564-1778

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 7:00 9:55

www.acxcinemas.com

Pioneer 3 Theater

110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE

402-873-6487

Candyman 7:30 

Reminiscence 7:00

Paw Patrol: The Movie 7:15

www.acxcinemas.com

Legacy 3 Theater

712 W Sheridan Ave, Shenandoah, IA 

712-246-2245

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 7:00 9:55

www.acxcinemas.com

Main Street 7

866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

402-727-8986

www.acxcinemas.com

See website for showtimes

Majestic Theatre

310 Main St., Wayne, NE

402-833-1833

www.majesticonman.org

See website for showtimes

Coyote Twin

10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD

605-624-3331

vermilliontheaters.com

See website for showtimes

Holland Plaza Theater

717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA 

712-737-8866

Free Guy 6:35 9:20

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 6:35 9:20

Paw Patrol: The Movie 6:40 9:15

Candyman 6:45 9:25

krullcinemas.com

Main St. 3

401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA

712-342-2344

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 7:05 9:30

krullcinemas.com

